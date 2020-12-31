Heart transplant is a surgical procedure in which a diseased failing heart is replaced by a normal donor heart. The donor heart should be compatible with the recipient body with respect to size and blood group. The donor's heart is usually retrieved from a braindead person after obtaining due consent from the relatives. What Causes A Heart Transplant? Heart failure is the commonest reason for a heart transplant. Heart failure is a situation when the heart is not able to pump blood as needed by the body. Initially heart failure can be managed by treating the aetiology salt restriction fluid