Cardiac ailments affect more people than any other non-communicable disease in India. According to a study by The Lancet cardiovascular diseases caused 28 per cent of deaths in 2016 which was double the numbers reported in 1990 when it caused 15 per cent of deaths in the country – from 1.3 million in 1990 to 2.8 million in 2016. Heart disease is a blanket term for several kinds of heart conditions. Of them mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common heart valve problem. The mitral valve is located between the heart's two left chambers. It has two flaps of tissue