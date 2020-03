These health apps can do anything and everything from checking your heart rate to recording information about your blood pressure. @Shutterstock

Today, thanks to the inroads made by technology in the world of health care, you can be in charge of your well-being. It has made life easy for both patients and doctors. This is especially true for chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. If you are worried about your heart health, there are many apps out there that you can just download onto your smartphone. This will help you monitor your heart health with ease. You will also enjoy peace of mind without visiting a doctor. These health apps can do anything and everything from checking your heart rate to recording information about your blood pressure. You can monitor this on your own and show it to your doctor when you go for your consultation.

But there are many apps out there that may give you inaccurate information and readings. So, you need to be careful. The best way of choosing an app will be in consultation with your doctor. Here, let us look at a few popular apps for heart health.

My Cardiac Coach

According to the American Heart Association, this apps integrates variables like fitness and blood pressure. It tracks your progress and you can also use it to monitor your weight and blood pressure. You can log physical activity and keep track of all medication. Moreover, it comes with a “Support Network” where you can connect with other patients of heart disease.

Healthy Heart 2

This is a free app that helps you track blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol, blood glucose, potassium and medications. You can save all data for analysis and sharing with doctors and family members.

iCardio

This is designed for fitness enthusiasts. It records the distance and speed at which you run. It used simple color coding to show you what your heart rate is as you exert more energy. The best thing about this app is that it allows you to sync its data with other fitness devices like Fitbit.

AliveCor ECG Heart Monitor

This is a slightly expensive app at $200 but it is also for high risk patients. This app records the heart’s electrical activity. You can share the information with your doctor for prompt diagnosis of atrial fibrillation and other heart issues.