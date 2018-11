Did you recently undergo a treatment for your ailing heart and have been instructed by your doctor to follow certain dietary and lifestyle modifications? You might as well agree to follow them but did your doctor mention anything about the tips you should follow regarding having sex after a heart surgery? If not, here is something you should know. While some experts point out that there might be a chance of heart attack while fighting with your partner on an issue, it is a myth that those with weaker hearts may get heart attacks during sex or at the time of orgasm due to enormous cardiovascular effort. Instead of living in fear, follow these tips to enjoy a pleasure time in bed with your partner, even after a heart related surgery.

Talk about it with your doctor: There’s no point in shying away from the topic and not facing your doctor. Even if your doctor does not bring up the topic during your post-surgery sessions, do not hesitate to ask him or her when you can have sex. Help your doctor to become comfortable before you and discuss with him openly about sex after a heart procedure.

Do a stress test: Also known as a treadmill test, the test requires you to work out on a piece of equipment like treadmill or stationary bike while your doctor measures how well your heart copes with your body. This will make you witness first-hand what you can do and will make you feel more confident, will make your spouse or partner aware of your progress regarding physical health and strength. The cardio rehab that your doctor prescribes after treatment will double as a fitness check for rehab and sex.

Relax: Just take a chill pill as your likeliness of getting a heart attack during sex post a heart surgery is small. In case you experience a chest pain or notice that your heart isn’t beating properly, call up your doctor right then and get checked out.

Begin it from home: Yes, it may not be easy to light the flame after a heart surgery but try it out at home with your partner for the first time. You need to have the comfort zone and it is not wise to begin it at a place which you are not familiar with. For those in a monogamous relationship, try and stick to one partner. Being in a strange place or a new person adds more stress. Also, try and avoid consuming alcohol or a heavy meal before sex as all these may work against your drive, say experts.