Whether heart attacks became less prevalent because of covid fear and lockdown or heart attack patients were suffering at home is a riddle. Let's find out.

Hospitals reported a marked reduction in the number of heart attack patients. Whether heart attacks became less prevalent because of the lockdown or heart attack patients were suffering at home is a riddle. A rapid rise in patients acutely ill with Covid-19 was threatening to overwhelm hospitals and put a strain on the health care workers. Also Read - Mucoramycosis alert sounded in Mumbai and Ahmedabad; Rajasthan CM urges people to follow COVID protocols

Guidelines and Protocols regarding the care of COVID-19 patients were altered every other day, and elective surgeries were cancelled, and routine OPDs were scaled down. The vulnerable age of 65-plus and many General practitioners stopped their medical practice. 10-20 bedded nursing home had to divert patients in view of cross infections and inadequate Triaging and Isolation facilities for coronavirus. The doctors in hospital emergency rooms geared up to focus on COVID. Fortunately, the usual rush of traffic accidents, trauma cases, and minor injuries had come down to a trickle. Less number of cardiac patients was reported in the hospitals. Also Read - Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) may be impacted by Covid-19

Many Heart Patients Failed To Seek Appropriate Treatment

A study from the European Society of Cardiology stated that the number of heart attack patients seeking emergency room care was reduced by more than 50% during the early months of the pandemic. Patients stayed away due to the fear of catching the virus. Yet, by not acting quickly and seeking emergency medical treatment, many patients put their lives at risk. In all aspects of cardiac care, the ability to act almost immediately is key and plays a huge role in the outcome of the problem. Also Read - Haryana Minister Anil Vij who received Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine suffering from lung infection

If heart attacks had truly become less during the lockdown, the benefit must have been derived from: staying at home, eating home-cooked food, spending quality time with family members, playing with children, resuming hobbies, working from home, less stress from job responsibilities and deadlines and breathing cleaner air.

What Heart Patients Should Keep In Mind

Heart attacks in COVID-19 infection are primarily attributed to demand-supply mismatch. But clot destabilization may also contribute. Profound inflammatory response and altered hemodynamic associated with severe disease may confer risk for atherosclerotic plaque rupture in susceptible patients.

Additionally, it is important to note the potential overlapping symptoms between Heart attack and COVID-19. While the predominant presenting symptoms of COVID-19 are respiratory, some reports suggest that a patient can present with chest pain and electrocardiographic changes, which is an indication of a heart attack.

Acute coronary syndromes and myocarditis can develop with a similar presentation with chest discomfort, ECG changes, and cardiac enzyme elevation. Hence, patients with coronary artery disease need to be extremely disciplined with drug compliance. They should avoid or control any known existing risk factors of coronary artery disease.

Since we need to live with COVID for the coming months, diabetics and hypertensive patients should learn to self-monitor their blood sugar and blood pressure at home. Many doctors have started online consultation, which can be useful to get opinion and maintain social distancing norms.

If the lockdown had no or little effect on the prevalence of heart attack and patients were staying away from hospitals out of fear of catching corona or due to a dearth of safe healthcare facilities with protocols and guidelines, the impact on outcomes need to be understood. While heart attacks cause death in some, those who survive without any effective early treatment lead to poor quality of life due to permanent damage to their heart muscle. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can stop a heart attack in its track and salvage heart muscle.

Signs Of A Heart Attack

Warning signs of a heart attack include chest pain with sweating, breathlessness or giddiness, and palpitations which should not be ignored. Cardiologists at our hospital have deliberated extensively on dealing with heart attacks during the pandemic and developed effective protocols that would benefit the patient as well as prevent the spread of virus infection. The results have been rewarding, and in most cases, we have experienced good outcomes.

Takeaway

The lockdown has probably given an affective learning lesson to prevent heart attacks by modifying lifestyle. It has also helped people manage chronic health conditions in an optimum manner. If anyone feels the symptoms of a heart attack, with or without COVID, you should visit the hospital emergency and get it treated.

Inputs by Dr Tushau Prasad, Consultant Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road