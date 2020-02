A new study has linked red and processed meat consumption with a slightly higher risk of heart disease and death.

Eating two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry per week led to a three to seven per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease and three per cent higher risk of all causes of death – it found.

The study appeared in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The authors also noted that red meat consumption may also increase risk of other health problems like cancer. Other risk factors that you should avoid to protect your heart include –

High-protein foods

Another study published in the journal Lancet EClinical Medicine revealed that eating high-protein diet like meat, soy or nuts, may take a toll on your heart. According to the researchers, meats and other high-protein foods are generally higher in sulfur amino acid content which is bad for your heart.

They study suggested that a plant-based diet, consisting of fruits and vegetables, may be key to lowering risk for heart disease.

Night shift job

Shift workers are at greater risk of developing sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome, which increases a person’s risk for heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. This was the finding of a study by a team of researchers, including one of an Indian-origin.

Night shift workers are especially prone to developing sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome. The risks increase even more for those who work irregular or rotating shifts, they said.

Their study findings are published in ‘The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association’.

Smoking

Smoke cigarettes tightens your arteries, making your heart work harder. Smoking also can trigger an irregular heart rhythm and raise blood pressure and cause stroke.

Compared to nonsmokers, smokers have double the risk of heart attack and are much more likely to die if they suffer a heart attack. Nonsmokers who are exposed to constant smoke also have an increased risk.

Obesity

Many studies have shown that being obese and overweight can increase your risk for hypertension, high cholesterol, heart attack, and heart failure. In addition, overweight and obesity is linked to some cancers, gallbladder disease and osteoarthritis.

With inputs from IANS