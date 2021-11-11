Don't Ignore These Symptoms; It Could Be A Sign Of A Stroke

Don't Ignore These Symptoms; It Could Be A Sign Of A Stroke

When the blood flow to a region of your brain is blocked or diminished, brain tissue is deprived of oxygen and nutrition, resulting in a stroke. Recognize the symptoms of a stroke before it's too late.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and proper nutrition. The loss of brain cells starts within a few minutes. That is why there is a proverb, "Time is Brain" which makes sense. Early diagnosis followed by immediate treatment can salvage brain tissue and restore normal health or minimize complications. This means that recognizing stroke symptoms early is of fundamental importance as is knowing what to do in an emergency.

Signs And Symptoms Of Stroke

Recognize Stroke Symptoms Early

To make it easy to remember and emphasize the need for quick action an acronym called "FAST" has been coined which helps to remember and recognize stroke symptoms. FAST can be expanded as below:

Face - Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms While the person is trying to raise both arms, does one arm drift downward? Or is one arm unable to rise?

You may like to read

Speech When the person is trying to repeat a simple phrase, is his or her speech slurred or sounding strange?

Time - If any of these signs are being seen, please call for emergency medical help immediately.

Once you have recognized the above symptoms and signs the probability of a patient having a stroke is very high. Don't wait to see if symptoms stop. Every minute counts. The longer the blood supply to the brain remains stopped, the greater the potential for brain damage and disability. Do Not administer aspirin or blood thinners as stroke can be caused both by clotting and bleeding in the brain. Do not give blood pressure medicine if Blood pressure is mildly raised. Check blood sugar, if u can, as low blood sugar can mimic a stroke. Shift the patient to stroke ready center with a minimum of a CT scan facility and hopefully a neurologist to decide and provide emergency treatment in the golden hour as indicated.

This helps save lives and reduces the morbidity of patients leading to more people living independently after stroke.

(The article is contributed by Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram)