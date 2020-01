This sudden and unexpected heart attack strikes when your heart stops beating without any warning. It may be due to defective electrical activity in the heart. @Shutterstock

Many people sometimes suffer from a heart attack despite having no indications and symptoms. And, this is one of the top ‘silent killer’ of men. They rarely notice the symptoms that may indicate that a cardiac attack is coming soon. But now, a new study at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center says that half of all men who experience sudden cardiac arrest actually notice symptoms within the weeks before it strikes. This sudden and unexpected heart attack strikes when your heart stops beating without any warning. It may be due to defective electrical activity in the heart.

This is not the same as a heart attack. In a normal heart attack, you are aware that it may happen because you have blockage in arteries that restrict blood flow to the heart muscle. If immediate treatment is not started with a defibrillator, death can occur in a few minutes time. Researchers of the above-mentioned study say that only about 7 per cent survive it. The risk also increases significantly with age. Underlying health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure can also put you at risk.

Let us look at a few warning signs of silent heart attack that may be easily missed or mistaken for something else. The usual symptoms of chest pain and trouble breathing may not even appear in patients who suffer from this attack.

Abdominal and back pain, nausea and vomiting

According to researchers, about 20 per cent patients reported symptoms like abdominal and back pain, nausea and vomiting. Many people mistake these signs as digestive problems like gas and indigestion. Sometimes, you may also attribute it to changes in weather. But if you are alert and suspect something, call an ambulance immediately. It can save your life.

Flu-like symptoms

The same study says that 10 per cent of survivors reported flu-like symptoms. Since flu is quite common, it is very easy to mistake this symptom.

Loss of consciousness

This is one of the most common warning signs of a silent heart attack. Sometimes, you may also feel uncharacteristically tied and experience excessive sweating too. If you have never had any heart problems, it is easy to ignore these symptoms.