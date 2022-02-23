Diagnosed With Atrial Fibrillation? Know The Treatment Options Available

Medications alone may not be enough to manage atrial fibrillation in some patients and minimally invasive electrophysiology procedures may be needed for them, says an expert.

Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is a heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia) characterized by rapid and irregular beating of the upper chambers of the heart (the atria). The most common cardiac arrhythmia diagnosed in clinical practice worldwide, atrial fibrillation can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Unfortunately, millions of people are living with Afib. In this article, we will be talking about what you can do if you're diagnosed with this heart rhythm disorder.

Why you need to take Afib seriously?

We know that the heart pumps blood to the rest of the body. Normally, the upper chambers of the heart (atria) contract, followed by the lower chambers (ventricles) during each heartbeat. In atrial fibrillation, the atria beat irregularly and out of sync with the ventricles. As blood does not flow through the chambers as quickly, it increases the chances of blood clot forming in the heart. If a blood clot leaves the heart and travels to the brain, it can cause a stroke or to the lungs, where it can cause a pulmonary embolism.

Hence, people with atrial fibrillation more likely to have a stroke than the general population. A clot can also travel to kidneys, heart, intestines and other parts of the body, and cause other damage.

Atrial fibrillation itself isn't life-threatening, but it can lead to a blood clot forming in the heart that can cause a stroke, said Dr. Christopher Rogers, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Penn State Health Medical Group Berks Cardiology.

Writing in a Penn State news release, Rogers recommends people to get diagnosed and treated sooner than later as a-fib "is a progressive disease, and as it advances, it's harder to treat."

Treatment of atrial fibrillation

When it comes to atrial fibrillation, health care providers often use medications as the first line of therapy and typically involve blood thinners to help prevent formation of blood clots and medications to control heart rhythm. However, Rogers noted that medications alone may not be enough to manage the condition in some patients and that minimally invasive electrophysiology procedures may be needed for them.

He outlined three of the most common options:

Cardioversion: In this procedure, electric current is delivered through paddles on the chest or the back to "shock" the heart into a normal rhythm.

In this procedure, electric current is delivered through paddles on the chest or the back to "shock" the heart into a normal rhythm. Ablation: It uses a catheter that is inserted through the groin and threaded up to the left atrium, where atrial fibrillation typically originates, to disable the heart tissue that causes irregular heart rhythm. It usually takes three months to determine if the procedure has been effective. While the success rate after initial procedures is about 80 per cent, some patients may need more than one ablation for successful treatment, said Rogers.

It uses a catheter that is inserted through the groin and threaded up to the left atrium, where atrial fibrillation typically originates, to disable the heart tissue that causes irregular heart rhythm. It usually takes three months to determine if the procedure has been effective. While the success rate after initial procedures is about 80 per cent, some patients may need more than one ablation for successful treatment, said Rogers. Watchman: This is another minimally invasive procedure, where a small quarter-sized implant is inserted into the left atrial appendage of the heart, where blood clots most often form. Patients opting for this procedure can eventually discontinue blood thinners and still have the same level of protection from clotting, Rogers stated.

The expert also cautioned that patients considering electrophysiology procedures should talk with their doctor and weigh the benefits and risks, noting that these procedures to treat a-fib are elective.

Further he said, there may be less chance of a successful outcome in people with weaker hearts, chronic and persistent a-fib or enlarged hearts.