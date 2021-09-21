COVID-19 Impact: Heart Disease Burden May Rise Manifold In Coming Months, Warn Experts

Post Covid cardiac complications like myocarditis gradually increasing.

Lockdown-induced sedentary lifestyle has led to increase in diabetes, hypertension, smoking and stress, resulting in increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

As SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is airborne, meaning it spreads through the air, the pandemic forced people to become more cautious about respiratory health and stay indoors. Also, the focus from the prevailing, serious health ailments got shifted to prevention of coronavirus infection. According to doctors at New Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the pandemic is causing a significant decline in the preventive health checks, which in turn is leading to an expected rise in cases related to cardiac complications.

Heart health, if ignored, can cause various serious complications. Did you know cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for the largest mortality rate globally? Thanks to the pandemic-enforced lockdowns, and sedentary lifestyle, there is an emergence of various new cases of CVDs, they noted.

How COVID-19 pandemic increases risk of CVDs

According to the experts, change in sleeping and eating patterns amidst the lockdown have made people more prone towards developing the risks of CVDs, as obesity, diabetes and hypertension have a direct link with the heart health.

Another important factor is the pandemic-infused hesitancy to visit for health check-ups. The fear of catching the virus kept a large number of people away from visiting for regular health check-ups. Because of this reason patients who were already suffering from the heart-related problems are now visiting the doctors with increased complications, they explained.

Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "In comparison to the pre-pandemic times, we have observed a sharp decline in the number of patients visiting the OPD for the preventive health check-ups. These include patients who were suffering from cardiac ailments prior to the pandemic, who are now not regular with their required health check-ups."

He added, "With the pandemic-induced sedentary lifestyle and hesitancy of visiting the OPDs, we can expect a sudden upsurge in the number of people developing heart related problems. Also, amidst the lockdown, various people have either developed or are now facing complications like stress, obesity, hypertension and diabetes. Changed in sleeping and eating patterns can be majorly held responsible for the same. These habits have also heighted the risk of CVDs in people with compromised immunity."

Beware of post Covid cardiac complications

The expected increase in the number of patients with heart-related complications is getting evident day by day, as the number of consultations for post Covid cardiac complications like myocarditis are gradually increasing.

As explained by doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, people in their post Covid recovery are facing such complications due to the inflammation and damage caused by the virus in the body, and such damage becomes easier if any part of the body is slightly unhealthy.

Hence, they said, preventive health check-ups are necessary. People are advised to not miss their pre-scheduled visit to the doctors and take timely preventive health measures, to catch any approaching severe health ailment in time. Not to forget, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular physical exercise.

Heart health has a co-relation with obesity, hypertension, stress and diabetes. Make sure you follow a healthy regime and do not neglect preventive health check-ups. The hidden risks of cardiovascular diseases can be serious. Hence, living an active lifestyle with healthy heart measures should be actively pursued.