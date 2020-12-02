Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care of your heart’s health and your body’s cholesterol level is extremely important because the coronavirus affects more people with heart and its related problems. Also Read - This anti-parasitic drug can kill COVID-19 virus in 48 hours

The doctors said that the biggest risk factor for heart diseases is unhealthy cholesterol levels. So, it is important to keep a track of your lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Also Read - COVID-19 patients, those with antibodies too may be vaccinated, says Health Ministry

As per a survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79 per cent of Indians are suffering from dyslipidaemia i.e. unhealthy cholesterol levels. Also Read - UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

Experts suggest that managing cholesterols by taking natural antioxidants from a very young age can help keep your heart healthy by controlling high cholesterol levels along with other health benefits.

The latest antioxidant which is gaining popularity in India is Gamma-Oryzanol, a natural antioxidant found in rice bran. Gamma-oryzanol is a mixture of ferulic acid esters and is an important bioactive component which is mainly found in the germinated brown rice and rice bran oil.

“For good heart health keeping high cholesterol level in check is really important, Gamma oryzanol which is a natural antioxidant has properties that lowers bad cholesterol and increases the concentration of good cholesterol,” said Dr Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“It also helps in preventing heart attack by preventing platelet aggregation, a system where platelets blood gets stuck together and form clots that block arteries. So maintaining healthy cholesterol levels during Covid times is important,” Chandra added.

As Gamma Oryzanol is found to be effective in controlling high cholesterol levels in the body, it is registered in Japan and the US as a natural medicine to treat hyperlipidemia/dyslipidaemia (elevated cholesterol levels/unhealthy cholesterol levels).

“Gamma Oryzanol helps lower cholesterol because It helps decrease cholesterol absorption and increase cholesterol elimination,” said Swapna Chaturvedi, Senior Dietician, Department of Dietetics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recognised Gamma-Oryzanol as a nutraceutical and a natural antioxidant to reduce high blood cholesterol.

“During COVID times, we need to be extra careful with our heart’s health and ensure healthy cholesterol levels,” the experts noted.

Natural cholesterol reducers you didn’t know about

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that’s found in your blood and every cell of your body. Your liver produces cholesterol, but it’s also present in animal-based foods such as eggs, shellfish, meat, and dairy products. Eating foods high in dietary fat can also stimulate your liver to produce more cholesterol. Your body needs a small amount of cholesterol to build the structure of cell membranes, make hormones, and produce vitamin D. However, high levels of cholesterol can lead to the build-up of plaque in the arteries and increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. Prescription medications like statins to lower cholesterol levels can cause side effects, such as headaches, muscle cramps, and nausea. Luckily, there are many natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication. We have some natural cholesterol reducers to help you keep your heart healthy. These include foods and supplements derived from foods.

# Niacin

Niacin is a B vitamin that can increase the level of good cholesterol and reduce triglycerides, another fat that can clog arteries. Niacin is found in many foods, especially liver and chicken. You can also take it as a supplement. The recommended daily intake of niacin is 14 milligrams for women and 16 milligrams for men.

# Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber helps reduce cholesterol levels by lowering cholesterol absorption in your bloodstream. Soluble fiber is found in foods orange, pear, peach, asparagus, potato, whole wheat bread, oatmeal, and kidney beans.

# Psyllium Supplements

Psyllium is a fiber made from the husks of seeds of the Plantago ovata plant, also known as desert Indian wheat. It is a medicinal plant native to Western and Southern Asia. Research has shown that psyllium can help reduce cholesterol levels, relieve constipation, and lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. Take it in a pill or mix it into drinks or food.

# Phytosterols

Phytosterols, or plant sterols, are cholesterol-like compounds found in whole grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables. These compounds prevent your intestines from absorbing cholesterol. Phytosterols are sometimes added to prepared foods, such as margarine and yogurt.

# Garlic

There is no strong evidence to support the cholesterol-lowering effect of garlic. But it can offer you many other health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and protecting against heart disease. So, add it to your food or take it as a supplement.

# Ginger

Studies have shown that ginger can reduce your bad cholesterol levels and boost your good cholesterol. Add raw to your food or take it as a supplement or powder.

# Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can raise good cholesterol levels. Use its oil or eat flaxseed ground, not whole as your body can’t break down the shiny outer shell of the seed.

(IANS)