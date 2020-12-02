Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health taking special care of your heart's health and your body's cholesterol level is extremely important because the coronavirus affects more people with heart and its related problems. The doctors said that the biggest risk factor for heart diseases is unhealthy cholesterol levels. So it is important to keep a track of your lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. As per a survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 79 per cent of Indians are suffering