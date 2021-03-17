Beta blockers are medications that reduce the heart rate the heart's workload and the heart's output of blood which together lower blood pressure. They are a common treatment for cardiovascular diseases including heart failure arrhythmias chest pains and high blood pressure. But despite being so commonly used researchers have for long suspected that beta-blockers have negative psychological side effects including depression anxiety drowsiness insomnia hallucinations and nightmares. According to researchers from the Berlin Institute of Health Institute of Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology the possible mental health side effects of beta-blockers have been the subject of discussion in the scientific community