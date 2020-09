Arthritis not only affects the joints but your heart health too. People with arthritis, especially inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), gout, lupus and psoriatic arthritis, are known to be at increased risk for heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), high blood pressure, heart failure, and atherosclerosis (plaque in the arteries). This is because inflammation, regardless of where it comes from, is a risk factor for heart disease. So, if you have arthritis, it is critical to keep the condition under control to protect your joints as well as reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Research suggests that a few of the arthritis drugs can also help protect your heart, besides managing joint pain. Also Read - Home remedy for joint pain: Can ginger be used as an alternative to anti-inflammatory drugs?

A study, published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, has also revealed that drugs used to treat initial signs of rheumatoid arthritis may help improve vascular stiffness – a gradual loss of elasticity in the large arteries – an indicator of cardiovascular disease. Also Read - Taking long daytime naps can increase risk of cardiovascular disease, all-cause death

Treatment of RA improves vascular stiffness

For the study, the researchers conducted detailed MRI heart scans of 82 rheumatoid arthritis patients with no known heart issues. They found the presence of increased vascular stiffness in the aorta (the main artery) even at the earliest stages of rheumatoid arthritis. There was also evidence of cardiac scarring and changes in the wall of the left ventricle (the heart’s main pumping chamber). Based on these findings, the researchers suggested that heart abnormalities may start before the RA diagnosis. Also Read - Gout cases rising at alarming rate globally: 5 ways to reduce uric acid naturally

After a year of treatment with RA drugs, the researchers conducted the scans again and found improvement in vascular stiffness.

The RA treatment improved vascular stiffness, regardless of how the patient responded to the medication, the study authors noted.

These findings highlight the importance of commencing treatment of RA early to also lessen the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Not all arthritis drugs will help you avoid heart problems

According to the Arthritis Foundation, most disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) – including methotrexate, sulfasalazine (Azulfidine), and hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) – appear to have a protective effect on heart health. Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNF inhibitors) such as adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), and infliximab (Remicade), also help reduce inflammation in the body, a risk factor for heart disease.

However, some arthritis drugs may actually harm the heart. The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to increased risk for heart attack or stroke. A meta-analysis of 15 studies described high cholesterol, diabetes, inactivity, and the use of NSAIDs as shared heart disease risk factors. The FDA has also warned against the use of these drugs, cautioning that they can lead to heart events within just a few weeks of taking them.

If you have to take an NSAID, the Arthritis Foundation recommends using the smallest possible amount for the shortest period of time needed to manage your symptoms.

The steroid drug, prednisone, may also raise blood pressure, increase cholesterol levels, and harden the arteries. Therefore, the organization advises people to be careful while taking steroids to relive arthritis pain to protect your heart.