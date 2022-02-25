Aortic Valve Stenosis – This Less Known Heart Condition Can Lead To Death In Elderly People

Aortic Valve Stenosis or Aortic Stenosis is the narrowing of the heart's aortic valve with age. Aortic valve helps in controlling the blood flow to the rest of the body. When this valve gets stenosed, it prevents the valve from opening fully, and thereby obstructing the blood flow from the heart into the main artery of the body. It is one of the less known heart conditions among elderly people and can lead to death in severe cases.

With increasing life expectancy, the degenerative Aortic Stenosis is going to a burden in the society, noted doctors at Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. [The life expectancy at birth in India in 2019 was 69.5 years for men and 72 years for women, which was much less a decade back.]

"Approximately 5-7 per cent of the population above 65 years suffers from degenerative Aortic Valve Stenosis. More than 60 lakh population may be suffering from Aortic valve disease and require this treatment," the hospital mentioned in a statement.

Rean on to know more about this health condition, including symptoms and treatment.

Know the symptoms

A person with aortic valve stenosis may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, the heart becomes weaker and sometimes, they may even pass out. Unfortunately, by the time it is found in many patients, the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.

Covid has further exacerbated this problem. Due to fear of being exposed to Covid, a lot of people especially elderly age group are putting off doctor visits and check-ups and this does more harm than good as their diagnosis gets delayed. Due to this delay, it can lead to heart failure, which hastens death.

The main pumping chamber of the heart known as left ventricle eventually loses markedly its pumping capacity and fails to pump blood across the narrowed aortic valve, leading to heart failure. Hence these patients need to be attended and their valves need to be replaced before the efficiency of their left ventricle goes down or loses its pumping capacity, doctors at Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital stated.

Treatment options

Earlier, open heart surgery was the only treatment option for aortic valve stenosis. This involved surgically gaining access to the heart and temporarily switching over its functioning to a machine while the surgeon operated on the organ. Although it's effective, this is a highly invasive procedure and requires intensive post-surgical care and takes a huge toll on the body, particularly in the case of older patients.

Over the last 10 years, the trans-catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), which is performed non-surgically in the cath lab, has replaced open heart surgery. Being minimum invasive, it has helped reduced the risk of life.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement saves life of two 85-year-old patients

A team of doctors at Dr. L.H. Hiranandani Hospital led by Dr. Ganesh Kumar, Head of Department Cardiology, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, successfully performed the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure on two 85-year-old patients in Mumbai, and saved their lives.

"The two patients had come to us with severely decreased pumping capacity and wee in advanced heart failure. Both patients avoided early visits to hospital due to fear of contracting Covid. Considering their age, we immediately ruled out open heart surgery on account of its invasiveness and toll on the body and opted for TAVR," said Dr. Kumar, remembering both cases.

Explaining about the the advanced procedure, the doctor stated, "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is a newer, much less invasive alternative which does not involve opening up the chest cavity and access to the heart is instead gained via a small blood vessel in the leg using advanced imaging techniques. TAVR requires a shorter hospital stay and recovery is much faster. It required a considerably shorter procedure time, causes minimal discomfort and provides an overall better quality of life.

One of the patients, Jaya Sitharaman who also had diabetes started experiencing sleeplessness, and breathing difficulties. After medical examination, it was found that her left ventricle functioning had dropped down to 20 per cent and she was recommended the TAVR procedure.

"My procedure was successful, and I was discharged soon after the surgery. I no longer face any breathing issues and can efficiently perform my day-to-day activities," Sitharaman said.

The second patient, Manikrao Bhamble is an ex-minister who hails from the city of Parbhani in Maharashtra. He used to suffer from breathlessness after walking short distances. On diagnosis, it was found that the valve in his heart was functioning at just 19 per cent of its capacity.

"After a successful procedure, I was able to walk by myself that very evening and now my condition is much better. I am able to move around for longer periods of time on my own, can perform daily activities and also able to have good sleep without any hindrances," said Bhamble.

TAVR safer than open heart surgery

Dr. Kumar remarked that Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) has the potential to replace open heart surgery as the first choice or treatment for Aortic Valve Stenosis for older people with Aortic Stenosis. Because of its minimally invasive nature, it is safer than open heart surgery and can be opted by older people, he added.

Doctors, trained in this procedure are heading up this cause across India by visiting various cities in the country, educating people and training other doctors, to make people aware about this potentially life-saving alternative. Through such sustained efforts, TAVR is likely to become much more accessible to people in the next five years, the hospital noted.

Occurrence of heart diseases increasing at alarming rate in India

In India, incidences with heart conditions are increasing significantly at all age groups. Factors such as smoking, diabetes, hypertension, abdominal obesities, psycho- social stress, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity are responsible for the rise in the incidence of CVD's and cardiac ailments in the country.

To reduce your risk of heart disease, it is important to live a heart-healthy lifestyle that includes: eating a healthy diet, staying physically active and maintaining a healthy weight, quit smoking, avoiding caffeine and alcohol and reducing stress and anger as they can cause heart attacks.