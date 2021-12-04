Alcoholic Cardiomyopathy: Drinking Too Much In Winter Can Lead To Heart Failure

People who consume too much alcohol during winter to keep themselves warm are actually putting themselves at risk of heart failure, warn doctors.

From doing exercises to drinking alcohol, people try different ways to keep themselves warm during the chilly months. But remember too much of anything is bad. Heavy physical activity and excess alcohol consumption during winter can lead to weakening of your heart, and increase the risk of alcoholic cardiomyopathy, warn two heart specialists from Mumbai.

According to the experts, alcohol can cause damage to your heart muscle, making it difficult to pump blood efficiently, which can lead to heart failure.

To keep your heart healthy, they suggest eating a well-balanced diet, staying stress-free, avoiding smoking, alcohol and to regularly monitor the blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

What is Alcoholic cardiomyopathy?

Alcoholic cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a form of heart disease caused by long-term consumption of alcohol. Untreated ACM can become severe and has life-threatening consequences, causing irregular heartbeats and congestive heart failure. Alcoholic cardiomyopathy is commonly seen in men between the ages of 35 and 50, but the condition can affect women as well, according to the experts.

"Alcohol abuse has a toxic effect on many of your organs, including the heart. Excess alcohol consumption damages and weakens the heart muscle over time. Due to this, it becomes difficult for your heart to pump blood efficiently. When it can't pump out enough blood, the heart starts to expand to hold the extra blood. This is a reason for the heart to become thin and enlarged. Eventually, this leads the heart muscle and blood vessels stop functioning properly due to the damage and strain," explained Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, and Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.

Dr Bhamre added, "Heavy alcohol intake increases hypertension risk. People with high diabetes damages the blood vessels leads to the build-up of fat in the arteries causing atherosclerosis. Diabetes raises the chances of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. High blood pressure thickens the heart muscles and then one will get a heart attack. Smoking also causes your blood vessels to thicken and constrict leading to a heart attack. Stress can trigger heart problems like poor blood flow to the heart muscle which can invite a stroke in later life."

How to keep your heart healthy in winter

Adhering to a healthy lifestyle can curb the incidences of a heart attack, stated Dr Amit Patil, Cardiologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

"Exercising during winter is good and healthy, but those who have heart disease should avoid strenuous workouts," he said.

Dr Patil added, "Cutting down on smoking, alcohol, and processed foods, and going for regular cardiac check-ups are essential to keep heart attacks at bay. Get your electrocardiogram (ECG), treadmill test, and 2D echocardiography (2D echo test) done regularly or as per instructions of your doctor to know your heart health. Also, do not ignore symptoms like chest pain and tightness, weakness, constant sweating and seek immediate medical attention"

To de-stress, Dr Patil recommends people to try yoga or meditation. In addition, he suggested that one should avoid excessive sugar consumption, monitor lipids, control fat consumption, maintain an optimum weight, and eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes which can be beneficial for the heart.