Advantages Of Minimal Invasive Cardiac Surgery Over Open Heart Surgery

Major surgeries require general or spinal anaesthesia. Anaesthesia causes vasomotor suppression leading to a reduced force of cardiac contractions and blood vessel dilation, which results in low blood pressure and inadequate organ perfusion.

Minimal invasive cardiac surgery is usually done in patients with a better heart function and those with 3-4 blockages inside the heart.

Cases of heart attacks among young people are increasing dramatically. Experts say that the number will only continue to increase, and blamed it to poor lifestyle choices such as lack of exercise and a bad diet, which is also increasing the incidents of type 2 diabetes.

Earlier heart problems were primarily seen in the 50 plus population. However, recently more people in the 30s and 40s are getting affected. As per WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CDV) account for about 45 per cent of deaths in the case of Indian adults aged 40 to 69. Disorders in heart and blood vessels lead to most CVDs and often these patients need to undergo surgery. Creating awareness of cardiac health is very crucial and is the need of the hour.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Mangesh Kohale, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central spoke about the advantages of minimal invasive cardiac surgery over open heart surgery.

Preference for minimal invasive cardiac surgery on the rise

With advanced technology there are several ways to treat a person with cardiac problems. Patients prefer shorter hospital stay and fewer postoperative complications, hence opt for Minimal Invasive Surgeries (MIS) over open heart surgery said Dr Kohale.

He mentioned a case of a 76-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh who recently suffered from a heart attack. The man got the angiography done in his state, where the doctors also suggested a bypass, but he was not ready to opt for it considering his fear about the surgery. Within a week, he was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital, where Dr Kohale and his team did his bypass via minimally invasive surgery.

Dr Kohale recalled, "In his case, the heart pumping was at 25 per cent which is a risk factor for the outcome of any procedure, but the only option was bypass surgery. We did his bypass via minimally invasive surgery. We usually do MICS (Minimal invasive cardiac surgery) in patients with a better heart function and those with 3-4 blockages inside the heart his surgery was successfully done with a small incision via the breastbone. The patient got discharged on the 5th day and doing well by performing his daily routine without any problems."

Benefits of minimal invasive cardiac surgery

Dr Kohale explained that while doing a minimally invasive surgery, a small incision is made on the chest to reach the heart between ribs, rather than cutting via breastbone.

This procedure is safe, and the success rate is high with less risk. A doctor will suggest MIS depending on a few factors such as the type or heart disease one is diagnosed with, how severe it is; the patients age, medical history, lifestyle; and results of tests done before surgery. As compared with the open-heart surgery, this type of surgery is less painful and has a quicker recovery in patients

Minimally invasive heart surgery has various benefits:

Less pain

Faster recovery

No cutting of bones

No opening of chest

Short stay at the hospital

Minimal scarring

Less blood loss

Decreased for blood transfusion

Procedures of minimally invasive heart surgeries

- Mitral valve repair or replacement

- Aortic valve replacement

- Atrial septal defect

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG): This is a surgical procedure used to treat coronary heart disease. It helps to divert blood around the clogged or narrowed parts of the major arteries to improve the oxygen supply and blood flow to the heart.