A human heart beats 2.5 billion times in a life span of an average human being. But at some point in time we all have experienced our heart rate shooting up abnormally. The phenomenon is known as heart palpitation and is caused by sudden excitement. However if you are not particularly excited about something and yet experience heart palpitation it's better to consult a doctor as it can be an early indication of a cardiac arrest. On a lighter note you can allow your heart to skip a beat once or twice only when you are in love. Symptoms to