A human heart beats 2.5 billion times in a life span of an average human being. But at some point in time, we all have experienced our heart rate shooting up abnormally. The phenomenon is known as heart palpitation and is caused by sudden excitement. However, if you are not particularly excited about something and yet experience heart palpitation, it’s better to consult a doctor as it can be an early indication of a cardiac arrest. On a lighter note, you can allow your heart to skip a beat once or twice only when you are in love. Also Read - Heart diseases in India: Remote monitoring can significantly reduce fatal outcomes of cardiac ailments

Symptoms to look out for

Talking about indications, one must keep an eye for all signals like fluttering in the chest, racing heartbeat (tachycardia), slow heartbeat (bradycardia), chest pain, shortness of breath, and so on, in order for an early diagnosis. It is a fact that heart problems or cardiovascular diseases can happen to anyone. Although it depends a lot on our lifestyle – how we live, what we eat, and how much we exercise – people can inherit it as well. Recently, former skipper Sourav Ganguly was rushed to a hospital after he fainted during his workout session in a gym. After the diagnosis, the doctors declared that Sourav had a minor heart attack. Also Read - Mitral regurgitation: How advanced technologies provide a glimmer of hope for patients

A medical team of experts was formed to treat Sourav’s condition. Dr. Devi Shetty, a noted cardiologist in India, was one of the medical team members. “Sourav’s incident has shaken the world. People think that a 48-year-old man, athletic like Sourav, who doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, has no vices, a fit man how can he ever develop heart attack?” – exclaimed Dr. Shetty. Dr. Shetty further continued, “This is the true reality of India. The kind of lifestyle we live, irrespective of how strict with your lifestyle, irrespective of how athletic you are, you can still develop a heart attack if you don’t undergo a preventive checkup at regular intervals”. Also Read - Winter can be harmful to heart patients: Tips to manage heart health in the cold

Cardiovascular disease in India

In the last three decades, the number of heart attacks in India has risen alarmingly. More shockingly, cardiovascular ailments have now clawed patients under 40 years of age. The number is three times higher compared to the past. The doctors indict atherosclerosis, which means the accumulation of cholesterol inside the coronary arteries. The case was similar to Sourav Ganguly. According to the medical team, Sourav had developed three minor yet critical blockages in his coronary artery.

Sedentary life is the main culprit

The doctors also point out that it’s the rapid urbanisation that nudged the young populace to lead a sedentary desk life. Such a lifestyle lacks physical activity but does include munching on unhealthy, oily junk foods. And that certainly accelerates cholesterol accumulation inside the arteries. Additionally, the white-collar workers’ mundane and inactive lifestyle contributes to stress, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, etc. – a host of silent killers! Sourav, being the BCCI president, has to shoulder a lot of responsibilities. And with great responsibilities come a tonne of stress. Needless to say, stress might have gotten the best of Dada.

With that said, upon bringing Sourav to the hospital, the doctors were not shocked by his condition – in striking contrast to what the people of Bengal felt. Sourav has a family history of cardiovascular disease – a crucial reason behind Sourav’s cardiac arrest. His father, Senior Ganguly, had acute heart problems. Naturally, Sourav inherited the genes, and the day-to-day stress level worsened his condition and led to a cardiac arrest.

Benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Although not inevitable, many people develop some type of heart-related disease. One can also argue against the point of leading a healthy life, given an athletic figure like Sourav Ganguly falling victim to the cardiovascular ailment. Dr. Shetty states, “Sourav had blockage in tiny isolated area of coronary artery. Coronary artery, as you are aware, is a long pipe. Most of the people who drink like fish and smoke like chimney, they develop blockage in the whole length of the artery.”

Therefore, following a healthy lifestyle from an early age can offer long-term benefits and help avoid the risk of cardiovascular ailments.

Here is why your health deteriorates

First, know the don’ts. Below are some significant reasons that deteriorate health:

Sedentary Lifestyle – Following a sedentary lifestyle is bound to add extra kilos to your body conducive to obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, triglyceride, etc.

– Following a sedentary lifestyle is bound to add extra kilos to your body conducive to obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, triglyceride, etc. Junk Food – Munching on junk food is another factor that leads to excess weight gain. While doing so once in a while may not harm one, but is detrimental for habitual felons.

– Munching on junk food is another factor that leads to excess weight gain. While doing so once in a while may not harm one, but is detrimental for habitual felons. Stress – Without even realising, people are stressing themselves out every day due to many reasons.

– Without even realising, people are stressing themselves out every day due to many reasons. Smoking – Besides lung and mouth cancer, bronchitis, and asthma, smoking can cause several cardiovascular diseases or can even lead to a stroke.

– Besides lung and mouth cancer, bronchitis, and asthma, smoking can cause several cardiovascular diseases or can even lead to a stroke. Alcoholism – Regular and overconsumption of alcohol lead to cardiomyopathy, a severe heart condition.

Tips to gain control over your unhealthy lifestyle

Here is a list of things one may follow to gain control over his/ her unhealthy lifestyle –

Eat Right

Exercise and diet go hand in hand. Choose ingredients that are cardiac-friendly. While green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes, berries, fish, green tea and dark chocolates are considered beneficial for the heart, oils like rice bran oil, olive oil, etc., are deemed suitable for the heart as well.

Exercise

It will be wrong to think that shifting diet from regular oil to rice bran oil-based cooking is enough to live a healthy life. Although rice bran oil is much healthier than regular oil, nothing beats the benefits of regular workouts. It is crucial to include some exercises or cardio in our daily routine to lose extra fats. Take frequent breaks, stroll for five minutes and then get back to work. Find different ways that will get you moving throughout the day.

Quit Smoking

Put in your 100 per cent to give up the life-threatening habit.

Get Regular Check-ups

Regular check-ups for the heart help in the early detection of cardiovascular diseases, if any. Routine screening will enable you to detect fatal factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood glucose, etc., leading to heart ailments.

Avoid Stress

Make it a point not to stress yourself out. Sit back, relax, let time deal with some of your problems. Meditate, spend time with nature, enjoy the tiny bits of life with your loved ones and see the magical effect it will have on your precious heart.

Sleep Well

Sleep is the natural recovery process for human body. That’s why, it is important to have a complete sleep every day. Sleeping well helps in starting fresh.

To conclude, this article may not be a handbook for good health or good life, but it would undoubtedly help rein in reckless life.