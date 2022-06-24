6 Facts About Heart Disease You Must Know

Did you know that heart attacks occur most often in the morning? Here are some lesser known about heart disease.

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death globally, as well as in India. Coronary heart disease is a common heart disease that result in higher mortality and morbidity rates in the country. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as eating a diet high in saturated fats, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, can contribute to heart disease. If caught early enough, lifestyle changes may also prevent patients from more damage as well as seek timely medical intervention. Therefore, understanding the causes and symptoms of heart disease is important so that you can take care of your heart and lead a healthy life.

Below, Dr Narayan Gadkar, Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, has shared some vital facts about heart disease that one should know:

Types of heart disease

Heart disease refers to a range of conditions affecting the cardiovascular system. There are many different type of heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, congenital heart defects, heart valve disease, disease of the heart muscle, heart infection, and cerebrovascular disease (stroke). The treatment of each disease will vary from person to person.

Complications of high blood pressure

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can invite a heart attack or a stroke. So, it is crucial to monitor blood pressure on a regular basis and take care of your heart. If anyone in your family has high blood pressure, then you should encourage them to get it checked regularly.

Symptoms of heart attack

Heart attacks are seen when the oxygen-rich blood is blocked and can't flow to the heart. The section of the heart devoid of oxygen dies if the flow isn't restored and one can die. Nowadays, a large number of youngsters are dying from heart attacks which can occur due to poor eating habits, physical inactivity, and stress. One having a heart attack may show symptoms such as pain or discomfort (in the chest, arms, shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back), shortness of breath, and nausea or vomiting.

Heart attacks occur mostly in the morning

According to research, heart attacks are more common during the morning hours. Did you know that the body's stress hormones such as cortisol are also high in the morning?

Laughing is good for your heart health

As per various studies, people who live by themselves are two times more likely to have a heart attack when compared to those people who live with a family, roommate, or partner. The studies also confirm that regular social interaction and social connectedness play an important role in overall well-being and even heart health. Spending quality time with family can help one de-stress and fight depression which can lead to heart disease. Furthermore, laughing can protect heart health, as it causes blood vessels to relax and expand again. So, laughing can be a good idea.

Ways to heart attacks and strokes at bay

Heart attacks and strokes can be kept at bay by avoiding tobacco use, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet, and regularly checking blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood lipids. Moreover, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and controlling blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol can add around 10 years to one's life. It will be imperative for everyone to adopt healthy lifestyle practices. Do not take any heart problems lightly.