Heart Disease Symptoms In Legs​: Unusual Swelling In Your Lower Legs Could Signal Heart Problem

Heart Disease Symptoms In Legs​: Unusual Swelling In Your Lower Legs Could Signal Heart Problem

Heart problem symptoms: Congestive heart failure can also cause swelling in your lower legs. Read on to know more about it.

Are you at risk of suffering from heart disease? Well, your body can give you subtle, yet clear signals when things are not really perfect with your body. Understanding these signs and symptoms is important to keep yourself safe from severe health complications and hospitalisation. In this article, we will understand one of the most unusual symptoms of heart disease that can show up in your legs. Although often ignored, this sign can signal a severe heart condition, and medical intervention is a must.

Swelling In the Lower Legs Could Mean Heart Problems

An unexplained swelling in your feet can happen due to several health reasons. However, this one symptom should never be ignored at any cost, as it could signal something severe happening inside your body. Therefore, it is important to pay proper attention to this sign and consult your doctor immediately to seek medical help to understand the root cause of your unexplained feet swelling.

You may get surprised to know that one of the causes of leg swelling is heart problems. Yes, you read that right. Legs swelling is not something which is directly connected to your legs. In fact, a heart condition could present itself through swelling in your legs. Scroll down to understand more about why it happens and how to identify if your swelling is caused by heart disease.

When you are suffering from congestive heart failure, your lower legs may well up. What is congestive heart failure? It is a long-term condition in which the heart loses its ability to pump blood that is required by the body to function. In this, the heart doesn't stop working, but it loses its full ability to pump the actual amount of blood that it should be pumping. This health condition can turn fatal if proper medical care is not taken. When the heart is not able to pump the right amount of blood that the body needs, blood and fluids start getting collected in your lungs, and legs over time.

Heart And Legs: How Are They Connected?

You may ask how does a heart problem sign shows up in the legs. Well, the answer is simple. When congestive heart failure happens, one or both of your heart's lower chambers stop pumping blood properly (remember it doesn't stop working, it only slows down). As a result of this lack of blood pumping by the heart, blood flow slows and backs up in the veins in your legs, ankles and feet. This condition causes edema swelling caused by too much fluid trapped in the body's tissues.

Heart Disease Symptoms In Legs

When the heart is not functioning properly, or there is something wrong happening, the below-mentioned signs and symptoms could show up in your legs:

You may like to read

Your legs may start to feel heavy and full. Your lower feet and legs may start swelling. When you press the swelling portion of your leg it will leave a dent. You may not feel comfortable wearing socks, leggings or pants. Your skin may start feeling tight and warm. Flexing your ankles, toes, or feet can become a tough job.

When To Consult A Doctor?

As discussed above, this unexplained swelling in the lower portion of your leg can be a 'warning' sign of a heart problem and many other chronic health conditions. Therefore, it is suggested that you immediately visit a doctor as and when you notice this sign. Also, edema is not caused only due to heart issues, there are many other contributing health factors, which is why it is best to talk to your doctor if you have new or worsening swelling in your legs.