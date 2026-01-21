Heart Disease In India: Cardiologist Lists 4 Daily Habits That Increase Cardiovascular Disease Risk

A cardiologist reveals four everyday habits increasing heart disease risk in India and explains how to protect your cardiovascular health naturally and effectively.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) affect the heart and blood vessels. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that 17.9 million people died in 2016 from CVDs. Eighty-five per cent of these deaths were because of heart attacks and strokes. 27% of all deaths in India in 2016 were caused by CVDs. In the 40 69 age range, CVDs cause 45% of deaths.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, Director & Unit Head (Unit-1), Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, a heart surgeon with more than two decades of experience, shares four daily habits that harm your health in more than one way and affect your quality of life.

4 Daily Habits That Increase Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Here are some common habits that increase the risk of heart disease:

Sitting for Long Hours

A sedentary lifestyle hurts your health like smoking. Regular movement keeps the body and the mind healthy. I have found that a daily activity of 15 to 20 minutes can keep the body and the mind in shape. It can be either a walk post-meal or stretching your body through yoga asanas or aerobics. You need daily movement to keep your physical and mental health intact.

Foods That Harm Your Health

The doctor said that a balanced diet keeps the body feeling good. When a person eats processed foods and ultra-processed foods, the body does not get any nutrients. The loss of nutrients in your body increases the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other problems. The processed foods contain a lot of sugar and additives that hurt the body, he said. I try to follow the food plan that has fresh fruits and vegetables.

Smoking

Smoking tobacco, marijuana, vaping, etc., are the worst forms of destroying your overall health. It affects every organ in your body. Not only does it affect your lungs, causing cancer and other conditions, but it also damages your heart health. If you love yourself, I beg you to give up smoking in all forms.

You may like to read

Alcohol

Alcohol damages every cell in the body. In my opinion, all the good effects of eating a healthy diet, regular exercise, and managing stress are lost if you drink alcohol. It raises your risk of head, neck, GI and breast cancers. While drinking is a personal decision, it is wise to give it a second thought.

How To Protect Your Heart Health?

Speaking to Dr L.K. Jha, Associate Director & Head Unit-II Cardiology, Asian Hospital, he said, "Regular exercise is the key to this medicine. Moderate exercise, performed regularly, enhances the blood circulation to the heart and brain, reduces the blood pressure, normalises blood sugar and harmful cholesterol. There is walking, cycling, swimming or mild strength training, which trigger the release of protective chemicals in the brain, which help in memory, concentration and emotional balance."

"Regular physical activity also makes blood vessels flexible and responsive with time which lowers the tendency of heart attacks, stroke and ageing. Notably, the advantages do not rest on the intensive workouts; the consistency is much more important than intensity," he added.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.