Heart disease can strike even with normal cholesterol: Expert explains the warning signs in your lipid profile

Think you are safe from developing heart diseases because your LDL cholesterol levels is under control? Think again! Read on to know what doctor says about the real risk factors of heart diseases.

Heart disease can strike even with normal cholesterol: Expert explains the warning signs in your lipid profile

For most patients, a cholesterol report that reads "normal" is treated as a clean bill of health, a reassuring number that closes the conversation about cardiac risk rather than opening one. This instinct is understandable, but it is also, from a clinical standpoint, incomplete. A single total cholesterol figure sitting comfortably within the standard reference range can coexist with a lipid profile that is quietly working against the heart, and increasingly, that is precisely what is happening across a significant section of the Indian population.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vijay D'Silva, Medical Director of White Lotus International Hospital and Clinical Advisor and Mentor of Heartnet India, explained that total cholesterol is a composite figure, and composites are, by their nature, capable of concealing as much as they reveal. A patient can present with an unremarkable total cholesterol reading while carrying low HDL, the protective lipoprotein responsible for clearing excess cholesterol from the arteries, or elevated triglycerides, which independently raise cardiovascular risk.

Many Indians with cholesterol-related heart risk may not have obviously high LDL cholesterol. Looking at the complete lipid profile, including HDL and triglycerides, often provides a more accurate picture of cardiovascular risk. The abnormality lives inside the numbers, not on the surface.

Why Indians Read Cholesterol Differently

This is compounded by a genetic and metabolic reality that Indian clinicians have long observed but that standard screening thresholds, largely developed from Western population data, do not always account for.

For a given cholesterol level, cardiovascular risk among South Asians tends to run considerably higher than in other ethnic groups, a pattern attributed to a combination of genetic predisposition, central body fat distribution, and lipid particle behaviour.

The practical implication is that a reading considered borderline acceptable elsewhere may represent somewhat elevated risk in an Indian patient, and a physician relying solely on generic cutoffs may be underestimating what the numbers are actually indicating.

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HDL, Triglycerides, and Looking Beyond LDL

When people talk about cholesterol, the focus is often on LDL, commonly known as the "bad" cholesterol. While LDL is important, it is only one part of the overall picture. A person may have LDL levels within the normal range but still carry significant cardiovascular risk if their HDL ("good" cholesterol) is low or their triglyceride levels are elevated.

It is the balance of these figures, though, that in practice may give a better overview of heart health. By assessing the full lipid profile instead of one single cholesterol reading, potential increases in risk that would otherwise be missed can be observed. This is one of many causes of why some people with normal cholesterol levels are later found to have developed heart disease; it is more often a failure to interpret the results in the appropriate clinical context.

The Consequence of a Reassuring Report

The danger of a "normal" cholesterol reading is not the number itself but the behaviour it licenses. Patients who receive a clean report frequently defer further evaluation, deprioritise follow-up, and continue lifestyle patterns that a more complete lipid picture would have flagged as concerning.

For a population already contending with rising heart health risk at younger ages and with limited access to specialist reassessment outside major cities, this false reassurance carries real clinical weight. A more granular reading of the lipid profile, examined alongside family history, blood pressure, and glucose trends, offers a far more honest account of cardiac risk than total cholesterol in isolation ever can.

The Importance of the Complete Picture

Reducing this gap does not necessarily involve testing new variables. It involves optimising the information we already have. Considering a full lipid profile, with all risk factors in perspective, gives a far more comprehensive summary of cardiovascular health.

Also, when needed, general practitioners can reach out to specialists to give a clearer overall impression of a patient's Cardiovascular risk. The aim is not to create unnecessary concern, but to make sure a "normal" cholesterol report is understood in the right context rather than being seen as the final word on heart health.

Disclaimer: Information appearing in this article is for general awareness only. Content is based on provided scientific references. Nothing contained in this article constitutes medical advice or intends to influence independent professional judgement.

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