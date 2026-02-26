Heart Disease And Stroke Could Impact 6 In 10 Women By 2050: Expert Shares Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Cardiovascular Risk

Scientists claim that 62 million women in the US are living with some type of cardiovascular health which is prokected to spike by 2050.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States, which can affect women of all ages. A report published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that about 60 million women in the US are living with some form of heart disease. What is concerning about these findings is that a new study released by the American Heart Association (AHA) notes that the cardiovascular health of females will decline significantly over the next 25 years.

Heart Disease And Stroke In Women

The study that was published on February 25 in Circulation reports that nearly 60 per cent of women in the United States will have a certain type of cardiovascular disease by 2050. According to 2023 statistics released by the CDC, there were about 304,970 women who died due to heart health issues, i.e., 1 in every 5 women. Interestingly, only 56 per cent of US women are aware that certain heart conditions are the number one killer amongst all types of human illnesses.

Karen E. Joynt Maddox, MD, MPH, FAHA, professor of medicine and public health and the codirector of the Center for Advancing Health Services, Policy & Economics Research at the Washington University School of Medicine and volunteer chair of the statement writing group, said, "One in every three women will die from cardiovascular disease maybe it's your grandmother, or your mother or your daughter."

She further added, "Additionally, more than 62 million women in the U.S. are living with some type of cardiovascular disease and that comes with a price tag of at least $200 billion, annually. Our estimates indicate that if we stay on the current path, these numbers will grow substantially over the next 25 to 30 years."

Other Major Health Factors

As per the latest findings, other cardiovascular complications that could significantly increase by 2050 include heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke. It also notes that major health factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease, like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, will be at surge.

Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association (AHA) and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women's Health and senior vice president of women's health at Northwell Health in New York City, explained. "While many people may think these conditions like high blood pressure are only occurring in older women, we know this is not the case. We know the factors that contribute to heart disease and stroke begin early in life, even among young women and girls. The impact is even greater among those experiencing adverse social determinants of health such as poverty, low literacy, rural residence and other psychosocial stressors. Identifying the types of trends outlined in this report is critical to making meaningful changes that can reverse this course."

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.