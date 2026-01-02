Heart Care In Winter: 10 Warning Signs of Heart Attack Other Than Chest Pain

Heart Attack Symptoms: What does the body show up when the heart is at risk? Look out for these 10 warning heart attack symptoms other than chest pain.

Heart Care In Winter: 10 Warning Signs of Heart Attack Other Than Chest Pain

A heart attack is a condition in which the supply of blood is blocked for an extended period, causing damage to the heart muscle and eventually leading to a scarcity of oxygen to the body, which can cause sudden death.

There are many different reasons for a heart attack: Fatty deposits are one of the most common causes of heart attacks. They accumulate in the arteries, making the passage of blood flow very narrow or blocked, causing heart failure.

What Causes Heart Attack In Winter?

Here is a common list of causes of heart attack that most triggers in winter:

Blood clots: can also lead to heart failure as a blood clot deposit in the artery can lead to blockage of the blood, leading to the cutting off of the supply of oxygen to the heart. High blood pressure and high cholesterol: It can lead to heart attacks, as the high blood pressure causes the pressure of the blood flow to increase so much that it leads to damage to the walls of the arteries, and high cholesterol levels increase the risk of stroke. Diabetic Patients :The patient suffering from diabetes, stress and lung problems is more likely to get heart attacks as higher sugar levels in the blood lead to damaging blood vessels and under stress the the arteries contract immediately, causing the blood pressure to fall suddenly. All these symptoms can cause heart attacks.

Lifestyle Habits That Can Cause Heart Attack

Are you at risk of suffering a heart attack? Here are some of the lifestyle habits that can increase your chances of developing a severe heart disease:

Eating junk food regularly: This is one of the most common habits these days, which is leading to an unhealthy lifestyle, making the consumer obese, resulting in the accumulation of fats in the arteries. Smoking and vaping: This is the main cause of damage to blood vessels and lungs, and increases the risk of the formation of clots, making it very common for heart attacks to occur. Alcohol consumption: The excess amount of alcohol consumed can cause an increase in blood pressure and is the main cause for weakening of heart muscles. Anger and stress: This causes an increase in blood pressure, which damages the walls of the arteries.

Symptoms of Heart Attack In Winter Other Than Chest Pain

Yes, you read that right! Not only chest pain and discomfort, but also restlessness and numbness can indicate that the heart is not working properly. Here are the 10 most common warning signs of a heart attack other than chest pain:

Difficulty in breathing and feeling heaviness in the head. Pain in the back, shoulders and arms. Pain in the throat, neck and jaw. Indigestion and pain in the stomach towards the upper side. Feels like vomiting and loathsome. Feeling uneasy and anxious with cold sweating. Feels tired and exhausted all of a sudden. Swelling in the feet, ankles and legs. Heart rate reaches low and high levels all of a sudden, or irregular heart rate. Sense of discomfort and fainting.

Important Note: These issues indicate that the person may be suffering from heart heart-related problem and is at high risk of a heart attack.

You may like to read

How To Keep The Heart Healthy And Safe In Winter

As discussed above, winter can pose a serious threat to the heart, and one of the most common issues that one may develop when the temperature drops is a heart attack or a cardiac arrest. Are you worried? We have got your back! Apart from following a healthy routine, you may consider eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and managing your stress levels to keep the organ safe. Make sure to keep yourself warm during this season to stay healthy and safe from cardiac-related health issues.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.