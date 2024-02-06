Heart Blockage: Top 7 Ayurvedic Drinks To Clear Clogged Arteries And Prevent Stroke

Heart Blockage Home Remedies: Here are 7 Ayurvedic drinks that can help unclog your jammed arteries and prevent stroke and other heart-related ailments.

When the arteries serving the heart get jammed by plaque, comprising cholesterol and fatty solids, we encounter a fatal situation termed heart blockage. This blockage can hamper the steady blood flow to the heart, increasing heart attack or stroke possibilities. Usually, interventions like inserting stents or bypass surgeries are essential when the condition is extreme. Nevertheless, going all-natural by adopting ayurvedic remedies can also contribute to clearing artery obstructions and stop further blockages. Our ancestral Indian medicine system - Ayurveda, provides a variety of herbal beverages promoting cardiac health and reducing cardiovascular diseases' likelihood.

Add these 7 Ayurvedic drinks to your diet to keep your arteries clean and remove all the fats from around the artery walls.

Heart Care with Arjuna Bark Tea

Arjuna bark tea, a classic Ayurvedic solution for heart vitality, is brewed from the bark of the Arjuna tree, with known heart-protective characteristics. This tea rejuvenates the heart muscles, boosts blood flow, and minimizes cholesterol levels. To prepare, boil a teaspoon of the dried Arjuna bark in water for about 10 minutes. Enjoy this revitalizing tea twice daily.

Clean Arteries with Garlic and Lemon Juice

Garlic and lemon, are both impactful in clearing congested arteries. Garlic's compounds reduce cholesterol and stop plaque formation, while lemon juice assists in body detox and enhances heart health. To savor this drink, mash a few garlic cloves and stir it with some fresh lemon juice. Start your morning with this mixture on an empty stomach.

Stop Plaque Formation with Ginger and Turmeric Tea

Famed for their anti-inflammatory aspects, ginger and turmeric can check inflammation in arteries and prevent plaque formation. For this healthy tea, boil a teaspoon of ground-up ginger and turmeric powder in water for about 10 minutes. Have this tea twice daily.

Dilate Blood Vessels with Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice, a natural solution for heart vitality, contains nitrates that relax and open the blood vessels, enhancing blood circulation and lowering blood pressure. Regular beetroot juice consumption can prevent plaque buildup in the arteries. To make this juice, blend a single beetroot with water and strain. Sip this juice once daily.

Healthy Heart with Amla Juice

Amla, also called Indian gooseberry, is antioxidant-rich and packed with vitamin C. Amla aids in reducing cholesterol and checks LDL cholesterol oxidation, leading to artery-clogging plaque. Regular amla juice intake can unclog obstructed arteries and boost heart health. Blend a few amla fruits with water, strain the juice, and have it on an empty stomach to kickstart your day.

Refreshing Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea isn't just yummy and revitalizing; it's efficient in clearing congested arteries too. Containing antioxidants, it diminishes cholesterol and improves heart wellbeing. For this tea, steep a hibiscus tea bag in hot water for around 5 minutes, remove the tea bag, and enjoy your drink.

Plaque Reduction with Green Tea

Green tea, well-known for its numerous health perks, including enhancing heart health, contains antioxidants that cut down artery inflammation and avert plaque formation. Regular green tea intake can clear clogged arteries and reduce heart disease risk. All you need to do is steep a green tea bag in hot water for 3-5 minutes, remove the bag, and savor your tea.

What To Keep In Mind When Trying To Manage Heart Health With Ayurveda

Integrating these Ayurvedic beverages into your daily life can potentially unclog arteries and promote a healthy heart. However, these remedies should complement and not replace medical treatments. If you've formerly experienced heart disease or symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, don't delay seeking medical help. Lastly, it's sensible to consult a competent Ayurvedic professional before you commence any new herbal treatments.