Heart Blockage Symptoms In Kids: 7 Warning Signs That Shows Up In Eyes Before A Heart Attack

We often associate heart attacks with adults, particularly the elderly. But did you know, that children too, despite the rarity, can suffer from heart attacks? As parents and caregivers, it's so vitally important to tune in to the subtleties of a health crisis before it escalates. Let's delve into seven ways your child's eyes may be trying to warn you of the impending danger of a heart attack.

Change In The Colour Of Eyes

Have you noticed a change of color in your child's eyes? Red, bloodshot, perhaps even a yellowness pervading the normally crystal white areas? Reduced blood flow to the eyes could account for this discoloration and hint towards a cardiovascular issue.

Swollen Eyes

Keep an eye out for any swelling or puffiness around your child's eyes. While it could seem innocuous, fluid retention causing this puffiness can link back to heart problems. If it persists, reach out to a healthcare professional.

Hazyness or Not Able To See Properly

If your child's eyes seem to have trouble focusing on objects or their gaze seems unstable, take note. A possible heart attack could be affecting their normal eye movements due to lessened blood flow.

Saggy Eyelids

Eyelid drooping can be an alarming indication of a heart attack. When eyelid muscles receive less blood, they weaken, leading to a droop. Rush to medical help if you spot this.

An Unusual Discomfort

Any mention of eye discomfort or pain should be taken seriously. Increased pressure on the eyes and reduced blood flow can cause this discomfort and could potentially signal a heart attack.

Light Becomes Unbearable

If your child suddenly starts reacting adversely to bright lights, don't disregard it. This heightened light sensitivity can stem from the eyes' compromised ability to adjust to light due to decreased blood circulation.

Shift in Sight

Blurry vision, doubled images, or any trouble viewing objects clearly can be alarming changes indicating an imminent heart attack. Be it fleeting or lingering, such symptoms warrant urgent professional medical evaluation.

The underlying message to parents and caregivers: Stay alert to the health signs your child may unknowingly express, especially from something as telling as their eyes. Remember, swift recognition of symptoms leads to timely medical intervention, which may very well be the lifesaving difference. Never hesitate to seek professional help if the warning signs begin to surface.