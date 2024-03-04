Heart Blockage Symptoms: 7 Warning Signs of Blocked Heart Arteries Due To Excessive Cholesterol

Heart blockage signs and symptoms: Are you suffering from heart blockage? Keep an eye out for these unusual signs and symptoms that your body may show up.

Blocked Heart Arteries Symptoms: Heart blockage, often medical folks term as coronary artery disease, isn't a rare thing; it's a menace troubling lots and lots of people all around the globe. Pretty scary to realize that your heart's blood flow can be narrowed or cut off, leading the heart muscles to strain or fail. This can mean severe chest pain, lack of breath, and worst-case scenarios like a heart attack or stroke. So, let's understand what causes this condition and what the body may show up to signal the onset of this dangerous heart condition.

High Cholesterol and Blocked Heart Arteries: 7 Symptoms to Keep an Eye On

When heart arteries become narrowed or jam-packed due to cholesterol accumulation, a severe condition called heart blockage or coronary artery disease, emerges. Awareness of early warning signs can improve overall prognosis, so this article lists these 7 possible symptoms.

Unusual Chest Discomfort

A primary sign of heart blockage is angina - discomfort or pain in the chest, often described as pressure, squeezing, fullness, or tightness. The pain could radiate to the arms, back, neck, jaw, or shoulders and usually arises during physical effort or emotional stress when oxygen-rich blood is insufficient due to narrowed arteries.

Difficulty Breathing

Difficulty breathing, specifically when active or reclining, is another hint of potential blocked heart arteries. Here, the heart struggles to meet the body's blood requirements, resulting in breathlessness often accompanied by weakness, dizziness, or fatigue.

Extreme Tiredness or Fatigue

Cholesterol buildup in arteries can curtail blood flow towards the heart muscle, causing tiredness or weakness. Even with adequate rest, those with a blocked heart may feel incessantly tired, a direct result of the heart's inefficacy to pump enough oxygen-rich blood to body tissues.

Irregular Heartbeat

Irregular or rapid heartbeats, or palpitations, can indicate heart blockages. If the bloodstream is compromised due to cholesterol blockages, the heart compensates for the lack of oxygen by beating irregularly or rapidly. Palpitations can feel like a flutter, pound, or race in the chest, accompanied often by dizziness or lightheadedness.

Unexplained Excessive Sweating

Sudden, inexplicable sweating, often cold sweats, is a clear indicator of blocked heart arteries. While sweating is typically due to stress or exertion, when it arises without a clear trigger, it might hint at an underlying heart disease. Sweating, especially alongside other signs, should never be dismissed.

Nausea and Vomiting

If you are someone who is feeling or dealing with persistent vomiting and nausea, take this as an indication that your body is not in good condition. Individuals with blocked heart arteries might go through bouts of nausea, indigestion, or vomiting. This occurs because the heart's compromised ability to pump blood efficiently hampers oxygen supply to digestive organs.

Swollen Feet and Legs

Blocked heart arteries can make fluid retained in the body, leading to swelling in feet, ankles, or legs. This condition, known as edema, arises when the heart fails to circulate blood throughout the body, causing fluid to pool in the lower extremities. Weight gain or a heavy feeling in the legs may accompany swelling

You must understand that timely recognition of these signs and symptoms of a heart blockage can help in timely medical intervention. If persistent or intense symptoms are noticed, immediate medical attention is advised. Listen to your body and prioritize your heart.