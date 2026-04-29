Heart blockage explained: Causes, early warning signs, risk factors and tests you shouldn’t ignore

Understand what causes heart blockage, its early warning signs, key risk factors, and important tests that help detect problems before they become life-threatening.

Heart disease cases are rising rapidly these days, and one of the most common and serious conditions is heart blockage. It occurs when the blood vessels that deliver blood to the heart are blocked or narrowed. Early detection of this condition is particularly critical because it poses a higher risk of heart attack, heart failure and death in case the condition remains undetected. Here's a simple explanation of how and why heart blockage occurs.

What is heart blockage?

The heart requires an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and nutrients to be able to maintain proper operation. The coronary arteries carry this supply. These arteries may over time accumulate fat, cholesterol, calcium or inflammatory cells on the inner walls. This accumulation is in a layer known as plaque. They augment and restrict the blood flow to the heart and make the arteries narrower as the plaque expands. This is acoustically called heart blockage.

Why does heart blockage occur?

Heart blockage is not an acute occurrence. It progresses gradually and might have no initial signs. The risk can be augmented by several factors:

1. High cholesterol

The abundance of bad cholesterol may result in the deposition of plaque along the blood vessels. This leads to a higher risk of blockage with time.

2. High blood pressure

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The damage to arterial walls by high blood pressure increases the ease with which fats and cholesterol stick causing a blockage.

3. Diabetes

High blood pressure may damage blood vessels, and thus block them, putting people with diabetes at a higher risk.

4. Unhealthy lifestyle

The risk may be aggravated by such habits as smoking, taking tobacco, eating junk food, and being overweight. The process of smoking, specifically, makes the blood inflamed and thicker, which can result in the formation of a clot.

5. Stress

It is also possible that long-term stress increases the risk of heart disease and causes heart blockage.

Symptoms of heart blockage

Heart blockage may not exhibit any early symptoms but some of its common symptoms include:

Pain, pressure, burning or heaviness in the chest, particularly with exercise.

Shortness of breath with mild activity.

Arms, jaw pain, shoulder pain, neck pain or back pain.

Weakness, dizziness, or fainting owing to a decrease in blood flow.

How is heart blockage diagnosed?

A doctor can suggest the following tests in case you are experiencing any of them:

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ECG (Electrocardiogram): Observes the heart rhythm and involvement. Stress test: Checks the work of the heart in the state of excessive activity. Echocardiography: Evaluates the pumping of the heart and valves. Coronary angiography: The most correct test to identify the blockages in the arteries.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.