Heart Attacks Kill 18 Million People Every Year Globally; 1 in 3 Indians at Risk - 7 Ways to Protect Your Heart

Heart Attack is one of the most serious manifestations of cardiovascular diseases that are known to mankind. Hence, it becomes incumbent to inhibit the growth of the condition; the article aims to do exactly that.

Heart attacks are on the rise; many people around the world are reporting cases of heart attacks. The numbers are only rising. The poor mental health, the pressure, and the compromised quality of food have all been the driving forces behind this rising threat, but the most challenging factor is that of high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure are bound to experience a vulnerable position of their heart, as the risk of a heart attack is significant. One should look for ways that can help eliminate the threat.

7 Ways To Help You Bring Down The Risk Of A Heart Attack

Maintaining the heart is one of the most expensive things, the tests, the lengthy bills, and what not, but through simple ground-level changes, one can certainly make the condition better and eliminate the risk of this disease. Look for the ways given below to make your heart feel better.

Healthy Diet

One of the best things that you can do to help your body gain better scope of eliminating chances of a heart attack is by

Choosing foods that are known to be low in saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium, as these components in the food can make you more prone to developing heart attack risk. You should focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy, all of which help you boost your heart health.

Regular Physical Activity

If you keep your body active, then it will have a ripple effect on your heart health. Many of medical professionals have advised that people should look to do at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise per week, or on the other side they can choose 75 minutes of more intense exercise. Several activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling are beneficial are all known to be beneficial for maintaining heart health.

Manage Weight

Obesity is one of the most commonly growing yet one of the most alarming conditions that is being observed; this poses a challenge to the health of the heart, as being overweight or obese is known to increase the risk of heart disease and can even cause high blood pressure. It has been noted that losing even a small amount of weight can make a huge difference while pushing your heart to feel better.

Quit Smoking

One of the most common habits that is nowadays being seen among people is smoking, despite the repercussions of it, which is taking a toll on people's lives, as it has been seen that smoking poses a serious threat by damaging the blood vessels and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Quitting, regardless of how long you've smoked, may help you by providing significant benefits.

Limit Alcohol

Alcohol is something that is known to pose a serious challenge to the heart and may increase the chances of high blood pressure. It not only damages the liver, but it has also been seen that excessive amounts of alcohol consumption can end up raising the blood pressure and may even contribute to heart problems. So it is advised that one must eliminate this habit to make their heart feel better.

Manage Stress

Stress is a condition that is linked to several other challenging situations; one must understand the importance of thinking or worrying less about things. Chronic stress can negatively impact your heart health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Prioritize Sleep

You can't miss out on sleep if you are looking to manage the health of the heart, as it has been known that a sound sleep makes your heart go a long way. It has been recommended that one should aim for at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. One should beware of the repercussions of poor sleep, as it has been noted to contribute to several health problems, including heart disease.

Heart Attack or any other cardiovascular disease is an absolutely serious issue and must not be taken with leniency. The above-mentioned ways, when implemented, can certainly help the heart strike a balance, but it is advised to consult a medical professional if any of the symptoms show up. It is beneficial to keep going for regular check-ups and not cause any delay in diagnosis and treatment.