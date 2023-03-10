Heart Attacks In Women: 7 Red Flags And Post-Surgery Care

Heart attacks: Here's putting end to all those "women are heartless jokes." Although more men are prone to heart attacks, women are more likely to die from them!

Heart attack in women is more fatal than in men because of atypical symptoms and delay in diagnosis.

Are heart attacks a condition primarily affecting men? The truth is that they are also a significant risk for women. As per a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it has been found that compared to men, women in India are likely to present atypical symptoms, such as weakness, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which can make diagnosing a heart attack more challenging. Also, Post COVID, we see more younger female patients presenting with a heart attack. Heart attack in women is more fatal than in men because of atypical symptoms and delay in diagnosis. In this article, Dr L K Jha, Associate Director of Cardiology Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad,will discuss the red flags for heart attacks in women and the post-surgery care women need to recover and reduce their risk of future heart attacks.

Red Flags For Heart Attacks In Women

While the symptoms of a heart attack can be similar for men and women, there are some differences that women should be aware of. The most common symptom of a heart attack can include:

Pain in the arms or shoulders Dizziness or lightheadedness Back, neck, or jaw pain Nausea or vomiting Shortness of breath Fatigue Sweating

Post-menopausal women may also experience symptoms not commonly associated with heart attacks, such as indigestion, heartburn, anxiety or doom. These symptoms can be confusing and lead to delays in seeking medical attention, which can be dangerous. It is essential to recognize these red flags and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any of them. Delaying treatment can lead to more damage to the heart muscle, which can increase the risk of complications or even death.

Post-Surgery Care For Women

Post-menopausal women and those on hormone replacement therapy are at high risk of clotting.

Cardiac surgery may involve placing a stent in the blocked artery or performing a bypass to reroute blood around the blockage. After surgery, women must take steps to recover and reduce their risk of future heart attacks. Therefore, one of the essential aspects of post-surgery care is cardiac rehabilitation. This exercise, education, and counselling program are designed to help patients recover from a heart attack.

It is also essential that they should improve their overall health and reduce their risk factors for heart disease. This can include making dietary changes, quitting smoking, exercising regularly, and managing conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. In addition, they must take their medications timely to control their cholesterol, blood pressure, or other heart-related diseases.

In addition to these lifestyle changes, women should be aware of the signs of a recurring heart attack. Therefore, it is advisable to recognize the warning signs of a heart attack and promptly seek medical assistance upon experiencing any symptoms.

