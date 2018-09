How would you know that something is actually wrong with your heart? Because your heart cannot tell you that it is not well, you will have to be extra cautious about watching out certain signs that may hint at your ailing heart. Doctors say if you are not sure about certain symptoms, it is always wise to check it out. Those who have diabetes or high cholesterol or high blood pressure or are overweight should be more careful in dealing with these symptoms. Here are certain signs that may tell you that you have an ailing heart. Why wait till it strikes your heart when you know that prevention is better than cure.

Chest discomfort: This is the most common sign that tells you your heart is in danger. In case you have a blocked artery or are having a heart attack, you may experience pain, tightness or pressure in your chest. While for some it may seem like an elephant sitting on them, for some others it may feel like a pinching or burning.

Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or stomach pain: Some may experience these during a heart attack, some even vomit, say experts. Also, women should be more careful about these symptoms as they are ones more likely to face these during a heart attack compared to men. You may have an upset stomach or indigestion for many reasons, but you must be aware that you may get these even during a heart attack.

Pain that spreads to the arm: This is another typical symptom of heart attack where the pain radiates down the left side of the body, say doctors. This pain usually originates from the chest and moves outward, especially to the arm.

Dizziness and light-headedness: A lot of things can make you feel dizzy or lightheaded. However, if you feel it along with a chest discomfort or shortness of breath, do not waste time and call for a doctor. Experts say that it may indicate your blood pressure dropped and your heart is not being able to pump blood the way it should.