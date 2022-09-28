World Heart Day: Cardiac Surgeon Shares 4 Tips To Prevent A Heart Attack

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre tells us about vital heart-friendly habits.

World Heart Day 2022: Heart problems are seen in older people and youngsters. Therefore, it will be imperative for everyone to take utmost care of themselves and prevent a heart attack. The article below tells you how to avoid a heart attack and stay hearty. Read on to know more about this, and follow all the tips. Heart problems such as heart attack and cardiac arrest are on the rise. Heart disease is one of our country's leading causes of mortality and morbidity. Thus, the hour demands to follow a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Here Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, tell you about vital heart-friendly habits.

Eat a nutritious diet:A healthy diet will allow you to keep heart problems at bay. Try to include vitamins, minerals, and fibre in the diet. Eating vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, legumes, oil, and nuts is essential. Do not overeat sweet, sugar-sweetened beverages or drink colas. Try to quit alcohol and smoking. Drinking excess alcohol can raise blood pressure, leading to a heart attack. Instead, try to maintain an optimum weight. Keep cholesterol levels in check and limit the intake of fatty and oily food.

Keep your blood pressure in check: It's a no-brainer that high blood pressure can raise your risk of a heart attack. You will have to bring down your numbers to the recommended range as suggested by the doctor. Cut down on salt intake to keep your blood pressure in check. Take your BP medication from time to time without skipping them. Try to monitor BP at home regularly.

Exercise daily: You need to be physically active and exercise daily. For example, start walking 40 minutes daily and then progress to brisk walking or running. If you are strength training, do it under a fitness trainer's guidance.

Stay stress-free: Stress can be dangerous for the heart. It can raise the chances of a heart attack. Try to de-stress by doing relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation.