A new study suggests that women are at a higher risk of heart attack deaths. Here’s how you can mitigate the risk.

Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), four in five cardiovascular disease deaths happen due to heart attacks and stroke. A recent study published in the journal Circulation revealed that women are at a higher risk of developing heart failure or dying after the first severe heart attack compared to men. Also Read - Beware: Antibiotic use can increase your risk of getting a heart attack

For the study, the team of researchers investigated more than 45 thousand patients, with 30.8 per cent women. All the patients were hospitalized for a first heart attack between 2002-2016 in Alberta, Canada. Also Read - Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest: They are not synonyms

The results were based on two types of heart attack, including a severe, life-threatening heart attack called ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), and a less severe type called Non-STEMI or NSTEMI, the latter of which is more common. Also Read - Eat these cruciferous vegetables daily to reduce heart attack risk

The findings showed that women were at a higher risk of heart failure after a heart attack.

“The development of heart failure either in the hospital or after discharge, remained higher for women than men for both types of heart attack, even after adjusting for certain cofounders,” reported IANS.

Symptoms Of Heart Attack

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some women may experience:

Heavy chest pain or discomfort (angina)

Neck or throat pain

Pain in the upper abdomen

Nausea vomiting

Fatigue

Cold sweat

Some heart diseases can be silent and may not show any significant symptoms, including heart attacks, arrhythmia (heart palpitations) and heart failure. In case you experience any of these symptoms, you should consult a doctor immediately.

Tips To Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack

There are many factors like high blood pressure, high LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol, obesity, physical inactivity, eating an unhealthy diet and smoking are some of the common risk factors of heart diseases. Here are some ways to lower your chances of getting heart disease.

Control Blood Pressure

The resulting damage of high blood pressure causes the arteries to narrow down from a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances, together known as plaque. When this plaque blocks an artery, it results in a heart attack. It is important to control your blood pressure levels to keep your heart health in check.

Avoid Smoking

Cigarette smoking increases your blood pressure and elevates the risk of heart attack and stroke. Quitting smoking can help lower this risk.

Manage Stress

Too much stress can raise blood pressure and lead to a heart attack. Try to manage your stress levels by avoiding overeating, heavy drinking and smoking. You can also try meditating to stay calm.

Get Enough Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can raise your risk of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. All of these contribute to heart problems. So, make sure to get a good night’s sleep.

Get Moving

Exercise is important to keep your overall health in check, including heart health. It can also help you maintain a healthy weight, keep cholesterol and blood pressure levels in check.

Eat A Healthy Diet

Limit the intake of foods high in sodium, added sugars and processed foods. It will help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which will lower your risk of heart diseases.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese increases cholesterol and triglyceride levels, high blood pressure and chances of developing diabetes. Controlling your weight can alleviate this risk.