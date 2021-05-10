Poor lifestyle choices such as lack of physical activity and unhealthy diet and substance abuse are blamed for the rise in the number of heart attacks among those under 40. Younger heart attack victims are also found to have the same risks of dying from another heart attack as older patients. Now a study has linked psychological distress -- such as depression or anxiety -- after suffering a heart attack to increased risk of subsequent cardiac events in younger adults. The researchers found that young and middle-aged heart attack survivors who experienced high distress were more than twice as likely