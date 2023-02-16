If You Have These 4 Signs, Heart Attack Is Around You!

Here's what you can do if someone around you is experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

The heart is vital for survival, as it is rightly said, 'once the heart stops beating, the body starts dying'. But unfortunately, many of us don't seem to take our heart health seriously and indulge in unhealthy lifestyles, which contributes to an increase in heart conditions, including the severe and potentially fatal issue of sudden cardiac arrest. Time is of the essence in sudden cardiac arrest, so it is essential to act swiftly and follow the necessary steps to handle the situation. Quick action can make a lot of difference in cases, whether you or someone around you is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

First Signs Of A Heart Attack

Chest pain that feels like sudden pressure and lasts for more than ten minutes could be a warning indicator of a heart attack. Other accompanying symptoms could include feeling uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or general discomfort in various body parts like one or both arms, the back, neck, or stomach and jaw. Dr Subrat Akhoury, Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Hospital Faridabad, shares what you can do if someone around you is experiencing heart attack-like symptoms:

Feel the pulse: If you notice someone around is gasping for breath, you first need to check the pulse. One way to check for the pulse is to place two fingers on the person's wrist or neck and feel for a solid and steady beat. Alternatively, place your ear over the person's chest and check for a heartbeat. Initiate CPR right away if you don't find the pulse. It is important to start CPR immediately as it uses rescue breathing and chest compressions. Dial an ambulance or check for the nearest hospital: If someone around you is experiencing heart attack-like symptoms, it is essential to call an ambulance immediately or try to take them to the nearest hospital without wasting a minute. Time is critical as prompt medical attention improves the chances of survival and recovery. In situations where an ambulance is not readily available or may take time to reach, you may have to transport the person to the nearest medical centre. Make use of an Automated External Defibrillator device: An Automated External Defibrillator can be life-saving in sudden cardiac arrest. An AED is a device that restores a normal rhythm by defibrillation or giving a shock to the heart. Continue with CPR: If the person's heart fails to start beating again after using an AED, continue CPR until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. Continue your efforts to revive the person until help arrives, as a person has a better chance of survival if CPR is initiated immediately and continued till medical help arrives.

In summation, if anyone around you experiences heart attack symptoms, it is essential to take quick action to help save their life. These five simple steps could help to protect the person's life potentially.

