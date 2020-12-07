Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality worldwide. It accounts for more than 17 million deaths every year according to the World Health Organization. Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease that affects the blood flow to the heart which can cause a heart attack. Making some lifestyle changes like eating healthy may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. A new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine found that eating a Mediterranean diet can reduce the likelihood of having another heart attack. People who have suffered from one heart attack are at an increased