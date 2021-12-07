- Health A-Z
-
Earlier people used to believe that heart disease affects the elderly only. But the sad demise of a few well-known people including Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Shukla and Raj Kaushal, and Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar last year left the entire nation shocked. Their untimely death once again brought into focus the increasing incidence of heart attacks among the young, and the fact that a young (and quite physically fit) person gets a heart attack too.
Doctors say heart attacks among youngsters are on the rise in the last few years. Speaking to TheHealthSite, Dr. G Ramesh, Sr. Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Proctor for Complex Coronary Interventions, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, explains the causes of heart attack in youngsters and how to prevent it.
A heart attack occurs when the blood flow that supplies oxygen to the heart muscle is severely or completely cut off. In general, men aged 45 or older and women aged 55 or older have higher risk of getting a heart attack. However, heart attacks are becoming common in young people. Often, young heart attack victims are smokers, obese, and have chronic conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes. Thus, it's quite evident that an unhealthy lifestyle may be putting a lot of stress on the heart, predisposing young adults to a heart attack.
So, make sure to take extra care of your health and get health tests done from time to time.
At many times, heart attacks can sneak up on you without any warning signs. The process of blockage of heart vessels has no symptoms. What happens is that when blood vessels supplying the heart muscle narrow, other nearby blood vessels that serve the heart, called collateral circulation, sometimes enlarge to compensate for the reduced blood supply, hence you may not experience any early signs of a heart attack.
Following are the symptoms that characterize the occurrence of a heart attack
Symptoms may vary between men and women
As with men, the most common heart attack symptom in women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women can be somewhat more likely than men to have some of the other symptoms, including difficulty breathing, nausea/vomiting, and pain in the back or jaw.
You can have a heart attack and not even know it
It is called a silent heart attack. It gives no symptoms, or mild symptoms or goes unrecognized by the sufferer.
Excess cholesterol and fat can build up in the coronary arteries, vessels that supply the heart muscle with blood flow. This can cause them to become narrow. In medical term, this process is known as atherosclerosis and the build-up is called plaque. When such a plaque within a coronary artery breaks, a blood clot can be formed around it. This blood clot can cause blockage in the blood flow through the blood vessel to the heart muscle, leading to oxygen and nutrient scarcity. Due to this, a part of the heart muscle can get damaged, causing a heart attack.
So, make sure to get a lipid profile test done to keep a check on your cholesterol levels.
A heart attack can be diagnosed through certain health tests which include:
Having a heart attack is a scary experience. But many people have survived heart attacks and are leading a normal life, thanks to effective and timely treatment. Prevention is better than cure, and understanding the risk factors and avoiding them is important to prevent heart attack as well as reduce the complications.
Factors that put a youngster at high risk of a heart attack include:
Usually, a heart attack results from a combination of factors and not just anyone's factor.
A heart attack is a medical emergency that you cannot treat at home. However, there are certain things that you can do if someone experiences a heart attack
Stay in the know with these tips:
Studies have suggested that COVID-19 can cause damage to the heart muscle and affect heart function. Experts have suggested several reasons for this including the high levels of inflammation circulating in the body. The effect on the heart can be more severe in people having pre-existing heart disease. So, consult a doctor if you feel any warning signs even after recovering from COVID.
A healthy lifestyle is a key to the prevention of heart attack. Start incorporating these small changes one step at a time to reduce your risk.
Remember, a heart attack needs emergency medical attention. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent complications and death.
