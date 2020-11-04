The terms heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably but they are not synonyms. A heart attack is a circulation problem and it occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked due to a sudden blockage in a coronary artery. In contrast sudden cardiac arrest is an electrical problem which happens when the electrical signals that control the heart's pumping ability malfunctions causing it to beat rapidly and chaotically or to stop beating altogether unexpectedly. Causes Heart attacks — also called myocardial infarctions — can result from a plaque build-up in the arteries (atherosclerosis) blood clots