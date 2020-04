According to the estimates of the World health Organization, around 17.9 million people lose their lives to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) every year, globally. A whooping 85 per cent of these CVD deaths are caused by heart attack and stroke, estimates this global health body. The India picture is also equally alarming when it comes to cardiac ailments. A 2018 Lancet study estimates that there has been a 50 per cent increase in the prevalence of heart disease and stroke in India between 1990 and 2016. Also Read - Keep your heart strong amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with these foods

The contribution of these ailments to India's overall mortality and disease burden has also doubled over the last 25, suggests the study. Heart attack, one of the most life-threatening cardiac ailments, is, to a large extent, the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices like lack of exercises, excessive drinking, smoking and poor eating habits. Well, a recent study reveals an interesting addition to your diet may protect you against this fatal condition. Filter coffee, it says, can cut back your heart attack risk.

HEART ATTACK AND COFFEE: WHAT’S THE LINK?

The findings of a study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, suggest that drinking up to 4 cups of filter coffee a day will reduce your death risk from a heart attack by 15 per cent. A spate of studies has previously associated coffee consumption with bad cholesterol. But the current research finds that when you pour coffee through a filter, it removes the oily substances that raise bad cholesterol levels. It also found that a cup of filtered coffee was 30 times low in the concentration of fatty substances that raise lipid levels in the blood, a marker of your heart health.

This research, which observes a strong link between coffee brewing methods, heart attack and longevity, found that people who drank one to four cups of filtered coffee had the lowest mortality rate. However, this theory may not work for people above 60. The study authors noted that filter coffee may increase their mortality to cardiovascular diseases. However, one shouldn’t drink more than four cups of coffee.

HEART-FRIENDLY FOODS

A heart attack is the problem of blood circulation. It occurs when blood flow to the heart gets blocked. In case of a cardiac attack, a blocked artery doesn’t allow the transport of oxygen-rich blood to certain parts of the heart. This results in the death of certain heart muscles. However, you can reduce the risk of this deadly condition by making healthy lifestyle choices. The decisions that you take about foods are one of the most crucial lifestyle choices impacting your overall well-being, including your heart health.

Including certain heart-friendly foods to your diet will improve your cardiac health while reducing your heart attack risk. Whole grains like oats bring down the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) while fibre-rich pulses decrease cholesterol absorption by the body. The pulses also help in bringing down LDL and they seem to benefit women more than men, some studies suggest. Your heart will thank you if you add nuts, fruits and veggies as well as fish to your meals. All of them come with heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids.