Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally and most of these deaths are due to heart attack and stroke. Also Read - World Heart Day 2020: Why India faces higher mortality from cardiovascular diseases?

A heart attack occurs when the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart is stopped by a blockage. Coronary heart disease (CHD), also referred to as coronary artery disease (CAD), is the primary cause of heart attacks and it is characterized by clogged arteries. Unhealthy levels of fat, cholesterol, and other substances can lead to the formation of a plaque in the walls of the arteries that feed the heart (coronary arteries). Gradually, the plaque buildup can cause thickening and narrowing of the arteries that can ultimately block blood flow and heart attack. Also Read - Arthritis drugs may reduce risk of developing heart disease

A heart attack is not just an old man’s disease as it was characterized earlier. It is increasingly occurring in younger people. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of the people who have a heart attack die before any medical care can be administered. Also Read - Taking long daytime naps can increase risk of cardiovascular disease, all-cause death

But what many people didn’t know is that the signs of a heart attack can be spotted days in advance before it occurs. Here are some early warning signs and symptoms to look for to prevent a heart attack and save your life.

Chest Pain

You may feel chest pain that may often extend to the hands, shoulders and jaws.

It may be bearable and not acute and debilitating as often depicted in movies. You may feel like pressure building inside your chest, as well as tightness and constriction.

Palpitations

Is your heart skipping beats, pounding or fluttering uncontrollably? These sensations, known as palpitations, could be the result of clogged arteries and may result in a heart attack. So, if the palpitations keep intensifying over time, see a cardiologist.

Shortness of Breath

Do you find yourself struggling to catch your breath after a workout or walking up a flight of stairs? It may be a symptom of clogged arteries that could lead to a heart attack in a matter of days.

This interferes with normal breathing, and in more severe cases, may lead to a heart attack.

Excessive Sweating

When your arteries are clogged, they struggle to pump blood to your heart. Lack of oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart then puts extra strain on your heart when you engage in physical activity.

If your heart is struggling to perform its basic pumping function, your system works extra hard to regulate your body temperature. This causes excessive sweating with even a little activity.

Nausea

When your heart is not functioning properly, blood flow to the digestive tract may be affected. This in turn can cause reactions like gastrointestinal cramps and nausea. If you’re experiencing cold sweats and dizziness along with vomiting or digestive sensitivity, it may indicate clogged arteries that may result in a heart attack over time.

Weakness and Dizziness

Poor blood flow to the heart due to clotting can weaken the muscles of the heart, causing them to work extra hard to pump blood to the other organs efficiently. This can make you feel fatigued even with little exertion. If you’re experiencing this symptom, you should consult a cardiologist immediately.

Erectile Dysfunction

Arterial clogging can affect the penis too. So, if you have erectile dysfunction that lasts a couple of days or more, it can be a warning of an impending heart attack. You get an erection when there is a rush of blood to the penis, but clogged blood vessels can prevent that from happening.

Earlobe Crease

Many people suffering from CAD reported the presence of earlobe creases. Usually, the crease runs diagonally from your ear canal to the outer edge of your earlobe. Studies have linked the presence of diagonal earlobe creases to clogged arteries.

Remember, identifying these signs and symptoms early can improve the treatment of clogged arteries and reduce your risk of having a heart attack.