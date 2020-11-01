Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally and most of these deaths are due to heart attack and stroke. A heart attack occurs when the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart is stopped by a blockage. Coronary heart disease (CHD) also referred to as coronary artery disease (CAD) is the primary cause of heart attacks and it is characterized by clogged arteries. Unhealthy levels of fat cholesterol and other substances can lead to the formation of a plaque in the walls of the arteries that feed the heart (coronary arteries). Gradually the plaque buildup can