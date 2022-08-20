Depression, Anxiety, Stress Leading To Rise in Heart Disease Among Younger Population

As per studies, the longest phase of delay is between the patient understanding the symptoms and deciding to take medical aid for it

Take care of your mental health to reduce the risk of heart attack. Expert says depression, anxiety, stress are major reasons behind heart problems in younger people.

Young men dying of a heart attack or stroke are not uncommon today. But why are the reasons behind this increasing number of cardiovascular diseases among younger population?

Mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and stress are major reasons behind rise in heart disease among younger people, said Dr Rajan Thakur, Managing Director & Chairman, Heart Hospital, Patna.

According to him, mental health challenges are pushing individuals to adopt unhealthy practices such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol consumption, poor work-life balance and others that are associated with cardiovascular diseases. Mental health related challenges also affect the recovery and well-being of heart patients and increase the risk of further heart problems, he said.

Dr Thakur also noted that heart problems mainly go unnoticed or unaddressed, leading to high death rates.

How Mental Health Issues Impact Your Heart Health

Dr Thakur explained, "Depression or anxiety can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. It is closely linked to an unhealthy lifestyle. It is noteworthy that people suffering from depression don't follow a healthy lifestyle, don't take proper medication, avoid exercise or an active lifestyle, indulge in smoking or drink alcohol. All these harmful behaviors are directly linked to heart health."

He continued, "When an individual is under stress, anxious or suffering from depression, they find it very tough to follow a healthy lifestyle and make better health choices. These unhealthy practices can increase the risk of heart diseases. A majority of the young population goes through various challenges such as workplace stress, job loss, personal tensions or loss, financial challenges and many related problems. When these factors get combined with unhealthy lifestyle habits, the risks of heart diseases increase manifold. Mental health has a close connection with physical health."

Depression, anxiety or stress are also linked to hormonal imbalances, high blood pressure, increased heart rate, reduced blood flow to the heart all of these factors can severely impact heart health and lead to unwanted cardiac events such as stroke or a heart attack, he pointed out.

Tips to lower your chances of cardiovascular diseases

Doctors opine that taking care of mental health and lifestyle habits can significantly lower the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Identifying the causes of depression, seeking expert opinion, therapy, adopting healthy practices, diet and others can not only improve heart health but also lead to a healthy life.

"The challenge is that people who are battling stress, anxiety or depression are not aware of their mental health issues. Hence, it is very important to diagnose and address the challenges by taking expert medical care. Consulting a psychologist can greatly help the individuals. Depression and anxiety lead to lots of emotional and psychological issues which push a person to adopt habits like smoking or alcohol consumption. It is very important to avoid such practices for a healthy heart," said Dr Thakur.

An active lifestyle, a healthy diet, proper sleep and good work-life balance are also factors that can lead to a healthy heart. Simple practices like a morning or evening walk, proper sleep schedule, eating a balanced diet at home and avoiding junk food with high sugar or salts, exercises can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases to a great extent.

These easy habits can help a young person to overcome mental health issues like depression, anxiety or stress and lead an active and healthy lifestyle, he added.

