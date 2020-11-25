Antibiotics are usually prescribed for bacterial infections. But some of these life-saving drugs may also come with some serious side-effects. Though most of the time it is not so serious it can sometimes lead to severe side effects like anaphylaxis. Usual problems that may arise from antibiotic use are digestive issues like diarrhea and acidity. You may also experience nausea indigestion vomiting bloating cramps and loss of appetite. But most of the time these issues disappear when you stop taking the medication. However sometimes you may experience relatively severe side-effects including fever uncontrollable vomiting blood in stool and even difficulty