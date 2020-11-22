You can have a heart attack and not even know it. Not all heart attacks come with clear warning signs. There is not always an alarming chest clutch followed by a fall to the floor as you see in movies. Some heart attack symptoms don’t even happen in your chest, and it’s not always easy to tell what’s going on. A silent heart attack, known as a silent myocardial infarction (SMI), accounts for 45% of heart attacks around the world. So, how to spot the warning heart attack signs in time? In this article, you will understand what are these signs that can tell you about an impending heart attack and can allow you to reduce down the consequences. Also Read - Excessive sweating, earlobe crease and other signs of an impending heart attack

Early Heart Attack Signs

When you have a heart attack, part of your heart muscle suddenly gets blocked, preventing the heart from getting the oxygen-rich blood that it needs to function. Timely treatment in such cases is extremely critical. Without it, the blocked heart muscle is at risk for permanent damage the longer blood flow remains cut off. This is why knowing the early signs of an impending heart attack and taking them seriously is very important.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH

Do you find yourself struggling to catch your breath after a workout or walking up a flight of stairs? It may be a symptom of clogged/blocked arteries that could lead to a heart attack in a matter of days. Clogged/Blocked arteries interfere with your normal breathing cycle, and in more severe cases, may lead to a sudden heart attack.

EXCESSIVE SWEATING

When your arteries are clogged/blocked, they find it difficult to pump blood to your heart. Lack of oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart then puts extra pressure on your heart when you engage in physical activities. If your heart is struggling to perform its basic pumping function, your system works extra hard to regulate your body temperature. This causes excessive sweating with even a little activity.

Thus, when you sweat more than what you normally do, you know that something is going wrong inside your heart.

CHEST PAIN/ CHEST DISCOMFORT

You may feel chest pain that can often extend to the hands, shoulders, and also to your jaws. Chest pain is one of the most common signs of a heart attack. If you have a blocked artery or are having a heart attack, you may feel pain, tightness, or pressure in your chest. The feeling usually lasts longer than a few minutes. It may happen when you’re at rest or when you are doing something physical. Also, you should keep in mind that you can also have heart problems – even a heart attack, without any visible or chronic chest pain.

NAUSEA

When your heart is not functioning properly, blood flow to the digestive tract may be affected. This in turn can cause reactions like gastrointestinal cramps and nausea. If you’re experiencing cold sweats and dizziness along with vomiting or digestive sensitivity, it may indicate clogged arteries that may result in a heart attack over time.

EXHAUSTION

If you suddenly feel fatigued or winded after doing something you had no problem doing in the past — like climbing the stairs or carrying groceries from the car — make an appointment with your doctor right away.

Extreme exhaustion or unexplained weakness, sometimes for days at a time, can be a symptom of heart disease or an impending heart attack.

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Arterial clogging can affect the penis too. So, if you have erectile dysfunction that lasts a couple of days or more, it can be a warning of an impending heart attack. You get an erection when there is a rush of blood to the penis, but clogged blood vessels can prevent that from happening.

IRREGULAR HEARTBEAT

It’s normal for your heart to race when you are nervous or excited or to skip or add a beat once in a while. But if you feel like your heart is beating out of time for more than just a few seconds, or if it happens often, visit a doctor immediately without any further delay.

NOTE: Remember, identifying these signs and symptoms early can improve the treatment of clogged arteries and reduce your risk of having a heart attack.