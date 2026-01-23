Heart Attack Warning Signs: Cardiologist Explains First Symptoms, Silent Signals And How To Act Fast

Know early heart attack warning signs, silent symptoms, risk factors and when to seek emergency care, explained by a cardiologist to help you act fast and save lives.

Heart disease remains one of the biggest killers worldwide, and in India it is rising fast among younger adults too. Some believe that a heart attack is always accompanied by some dramatic chest pains but cardiologists argue otherwise. They are mild, confusing, or even silent (there are cases when the first warning signs are neither noticed nor explained), and, therefore, people start to disregard them until it is too late.

A heart attack also referred to as myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood supply to the heart muscle suddenly becomes obstructed. In the absence of oxygen, the heart tissue begins to perish in a few minutes. Life may be saved after a near-death situation but only when individuals are aware of what to be alerted.

In an exclusive conversation with Dr Ashish Agarwal, Director & Unit Head (Unit-1), Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, the doctor explains about the knowledge of the first sign of cardiology, silent symptoms, the risk factors, and the prevention is the key to life or death. Let's break it down in simple language.

What Exactly Is a Heart Attack?

Your heart consists of a muscle which forces blood all over the body. It supplies itself with its blood vessels of the coronary arteries. The fat, cholesterol and plaque have the potential to narrow these arteries over time. On sudden rupture of a plaque, a blood clot is formed that obstructs the artery. This prevents oxygen consumption to an area of the heart muscle. This is in the event of a heart attack. Unless the blockage is cleared fast, the affected section of the heart may go dead forever.

Cardiologist Explains the First Sign of a Heart Attack

Cardiologists confirm that the initial metamorphosis of a heart attack is a chest discomfort, and it is not necessarily acute. Many patients describe it as:

You may like to read

Pressure Tightness Heaviness Burning sensation Squeezing feeling

It normally occurs in the middle or this time in the left of the chest and takes an extended period of time, over a few minutes, or disappears and returns. Others confuse it with gas, acidity or strain in the muscles and postpone treatment. That delay is dangerous. A cardiologist explains, "The heart gives signals of danger early enough although people usually disregard them since such are mild. Any strange chest pain must never be trifled with."

Silent Symptoms People Often Miss

A heart attack does not always sound the alarm. There are those that come silently and even those that do not seem serious. These present as silent symptoms and are more prevalent among women, diabetics and individuals in old age. These are warning signs that most individuals overlook:

Shortness of Breath

Shortness of breath during rest or even when performing minor tasks such as walking, up and down stairs or talking.

Unusual Fatigue

Acute fatigue that does not seem to be a result of usual exhaustion, and it takes days.

Nausea or Vomiting

Others get ill, nauseous or vomit without a food related reason.

Cold Sweats

Sweating unaccountably and unreasonably, even during cold weather.

Lightheadedness or Dizziness

Weak, fainty, nearly on one's knees.

Pain in Other Areas

Pain may spread to other body parts. It is believed that the pain in the heart remains in the chest, but it can be transferred.

Anxiety or Uneasiness

Other patients complain that they have a weird feeling that nothing is good which is accompanied by fear or nervousness.

These symptoms can appear innocent on their own but when combined, this can indicate that there is a heart attack.

How Heart Attack Symptoms Differ in Men and Women?

According to cardiologists, females tend to have non-classic symptoms that complicate the diagnosis.

In Men:

Strong chest pain

Pressure in chest

Pain moving to left arm

Sweating

Shortness of breath

In Women:

Extreme fatigue

Nausea

Back or jaw pain

Breathlessness

Sleep disturbance

Anxiety

Women are likely to put off visiting the hospital thus exposing themselves to danger due to the fact that they might not experience sharp chest pain.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Heart Attack?

Any person may develop a heart attack but there are individuals who are at a higher risk. Major risk factors include:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking

Obesity

Lack of physical activity

Stress

Poor diet

Heart disease in the family history.

Excess alcohol consumption

Heart attacks are not a problem of old age any more, according to cardiologists. This can be observed today in many cases among people who are between 30s and 40s years of age because of lifestyle changes.

What Happens During a Heart Attack?

When blood flow stops:

His heart is deprived of oxygen. Cells start dying in a few minutes. The pumping capacity of the heart becomes weak. Rhythm problems may develop. Sudden cardiac arrest may take place in extreme cases.

The sooner treatment is started the greater the amount of heart muscle which can be saved. Physicians resort to the same motto over and over again: Time is muscle.

What To Do If You Notice Symptoms?

In case you (or a person nearby) have the symptoms of a heart attack:

Dial emergency services. NEVER wait, NEVER self-medicate, NEVER drive yourself when weak.

Take an aspirin (prescription by doctor previously) It is used to avoid clotting additional.

Sit or lie down calmly. Avoid walking around.

Loosen tight clothing This helps breathing.

Stay alert. In case the individual collapses, it can be mandatory to administer CPR until help has been called. Do not attempt to sleep it out or wait it out.

How Doctors Diagnose a Heart Attack?

At the hospital, doctors use:

ECG (electrocardiogram)

Cardiac enzyme blood tests.

Echocardiogram

Angiography

These tests reveal whether there has been damage to the heart muscle and the point of the blockage. It can be treated using medications, thrombolytic agents, angioplasty or stents.

Can Heart Attacks Be Prevented?

According to cardiologists, lifestyle changes can be used to prevent many heart attacks. These are the ways of protecting your heart:

Eat Heart-Healthy Food

Include healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole graina, nuts, lean proteins. On the other hand, you should avoid consuming fried foods, processed snacks, excess sugar and trans fat.

Exercise Regularly

At least 30 minutes of exercise that could be walking, cycling, yoga, or any other daily makes the heart strong.

Quit Smoking

The process of hardening arteries and accelerating the accumulation of plaque is caused by smoking.

Monitor Blood Pressure and Sugar

Frequent medical examinations are useful in identifying issues at an early stage.

Manage Stress

Stress over a long period causes heart risk. Sleep, meditation and balance.

Maintain Healthy Weight

Additional weight overworks the heart.

Limit Alcohol

Excessive alcohol may increase blood pressure and cholesterol. It is small changes that are done consistently which guard the heart in the long term.

Why Early Awareness Saves Lives?

There are numerous cases of heart attacks deaths due to the fact that people disregard the symptoms or misunderstand the pain or attend the hospital late. Cardiologists emphasise that the initial symptom is the body alarming. Hick: Listening to it early provides you a second chance at life. The ability to discern discomfort as compared to dangerous is potent. When human beings are quick to act, chances of survival increase enormously and recovery is simpler.

Conclusion

A heart attack may not necessarily come in a loud manner. At times it speaks in terms of weariness, breathlessness, nausea, pain in the jaws or even sweat. Chest discomfort is the initial symptom, though silent symptoms are also fatal. Your heart works nonstop for you. Paying attention to its signals is the least we can do.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.