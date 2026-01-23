Heart Attack Warning Signs: Cardiologist Explains First Symptoms, Silent Signals And How To Act Fast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Heart disease remains one of the biggest killers worldwide, and in India it is rising fast among younger adults too. Some believe that a heart attack is always accompanied by some dramatic chest pains but cardiologists argue otherwise. They are mild, confusing, or even silent (there are cases when the first warning signs are neither noticed nor explained), and, therefore, people start to disregard them until it is too late.
A heart attack also referred to as myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood supply to the heart muscle suddenly becomes obstructed. In the absence of oxygen, the heart tissue begins to perish in a few minutes. Life may be saved after a near-death situation but only when individuals are aware of what to be alerted.
In an exclusive conversation with Dr Ashish Agarwal, Director & Unit Head (Unit-1), Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, the doctor explains about the knowledge of the first sign of cardiology, silent symptoms, the risk factors, and the prevention is the key to life or death. Let's break it down in simple language.
Your heart consists of a muscle which forces blood all over the body. It supplies itself with its blood vessels of the coronary arteries. The fat, cholesterol and plaque have the potential to narrow these arteries over time. On sudden rupture of a plaque, a blood clot is formed that obstructs the artery. This prevents oxygen consumption to an area of the heart muscle. This is in the event of a heart attack. Unless the blockage is cleared fast, the affected section of the heart may go dead forever.
Cardiologists confirm that the initial metamorphosis of a heart attack is a chest discomfort, and it is not necessarily acute. Many patients describe it as:
It normally occurs in the middle or this time in the left of the chest and takes an extended period of time, over a few minutes, or disappears and returns. Others confuse it with gas, acidity or strain in the muscles and postpone treatment. That delay is dangerous. A cardiologist explains, "The heart gives signals of danger early enough although people usually disregard them since such are mild. Any strange chest pain must never be trifled with."
A heart attack does not always sound the alarm. There are those that come silently and even those that do not seem serious. These present as silent symptoms and are more prevalent among women, diabetics and individuals in old age. These are warning signs that most individuals overlook:
Shortness of breath during rest or even when performing minor tasks such as walking, up and down stairs or talking.
Acute fatigue that does not seem to be a result of usual exhaustion, and it takes days.
Others get ill, nauseous or vomit without a food related reason.
Sweating unaccountably and unreasonably, even during cold weather.
Weak, fainty, nearly on one's knees.
Pain may spread to other body parts. It is believed that the pain in the heart remains in the chest, but it can be transferred.
Other patients complain that they have a weird feeling that nothing is good which is accompanied by fear or nervousness.
These symptoms can appear innocent on their own but when combined, this can indicate that there is a heart attack.
According to cardiologists, females tend to have non-classic symptoms that complicate the diagnosis.
In Men:
In Women:
Women are likely to put off visiting the hospital thus exposing themselves to danger due to the fact that they might not experience sharp chest pain.
Any person may develop a heart attack but there are individuals who are at a higher risk. Major risk factors include:
Heart attacks are not a problem of old age any more, according to cardiologists. This can be observed today in many cases among people who are between 30s and 40s years of age because of lifestyle changes.
When blood flow stops:
The sooner treatment is started the greater the amount of heart muscle which can be saved. Physicians resort to the same motto over and over again: Time is muscle.
In case you (or a person nearby) have the symptoms of a heart attack:
At the hospital, doctors use:
These tests reveal whether there has been damage to the heart muscle and the point of the blockage. It can be treated using medications, thrombolytic agents, angioplasty or stents.
According to cardiologists, lifestyle changes can be used to prevent many heart attacks. These are the ways of protecting your heart:
Include healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole graina, nuts, lean proteins. On the other hand, you should avoid consuming fried foods, processed snacks, excess sugar and trans fat.
At least 30 minutes of exercise that could be walking, cycling, yoga, or any other daily makes the heart strong.
The process of hardening arteries and accelerating the accumulation of plaque is caused by smoking.
Frequent medical examinations are useful in identifying issues at an early stage.
Stress over a long period causes heart risk. Sleep, meditation and balance.
Additional weight overworks the heart.
Excessive alcohol may increase blood pressure and cholesterol. It is small changes that are done consistently which guard the heart in the long term.
There are numerous cases of heart attacks deaths due to the fact that people disregard the symptoms or misunderstand the pain or attend the hospital late. Cardiologists emphasise that the initial symptom is the body alarming. Hick: Listening to it early provides you a second chance at life. The ability to discern discomfort as compared to dangerous is potent. When human beings are quick to act, chances of survival increase enormously and recovery is simpler.
A heart attack may not necessarily come in a loud manner. At times it speaks in terms of weariness, breathlessness, nausea, pain in the jaws or even sweat. Chest discomfort is the initial symptom, though silent symptoms are also fatal. Your heart works nonstop for you. Paying attention to its signals is the least we can do.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
