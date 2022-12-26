Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest: Do You Know How To Differentiate Between The Two?

Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest: Do You Know How To Differentiate Between The Two?

Is it a heart attack or a cardiac arrest? Dr. M S Chandramouli MD, DM, IDCC, PDF(EP) Trust Hospitals, Kakinada explains the right way to differentiate between the two.

In the past several weeks, multiple incidences involving sudden cardiac deaths have come to light. A 51-year-old man in Gujarat passed away after collapsing while performing dandiya while another 34-year-old man in Assam died of cardiac arrest while watching the India-Pakistan cricket match. Many such incidents have been reported in the recent past, sparking a new debate about whether cardiac arrests and heart attacks are on the rise in India. This has also highlighted the need to understand the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack. When referring to someone with a heart condition, we frequently hear both terms used interchangeably. But they are not synonymous. To understand the two heart conditions better, we have Dr. M S Chandramouli MD, DM, IDCC, PDF(EP) Trust Hospitals, Kakinada with us today. Let's know how to differentiate between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest and other precautions that one can take to keep heart diseases at bay.

What Causes a Heart Attack?

A heart attack occurs when an artery becomes clogged, preventing oxygen-rich blood from reaching the various parts of the heart. The part of the heart that is typically supplied by the blocked artery tends to die in case the does not reopen.

If a person is having a heart attack, he or she will experience symptoms that are intense and immediate such as

Chest pain Pain in the left arm or shoulder discomfort Fatigue Dizziness Cold sweat Indigestion and nausea Shortness of breath

Before a heart attack occurs, the symptoms of one may begin gradually and last for hours, days, or even weeks.

What Causes a Cardiac Arrest?

An irregular pulse, or arrhythmia, can produce an electrical breakdown in the heart, leading to cardiac arrest. The heart's ability to pump blood to the lungs and even the brain is compromised when the heart's pumping motion is interfered with. A person who has suffered a heart attack is considerably more likely to develop SCA for the first six months and roughly 75% of SCA instances are linked to this condition. This is because someone undergoing a heart attack may develop a dangerous heart rhythm, resulting in cardiac arrest. Without prompt intervention, a person experiencing cardiac arrest may possibly die on the spot.

Symptoms to identify a sudden cardiac arrest are -

You may like to read

Fainting Light-headedness No pulse and breathing difficulties Weakness Wheezing Heart palpitations Overall discomfort

Being able to identify a heart condition or other risk factors accurately enables early intervention, particularly in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest that can be difficult to predict and prevent. For people showcasing the abovementioned symptoms, going for routine heart checks and screenings while leading a healthy lifestyle is the best strategy to reduce the chance of any cardiac ailment.

Managing Sudden Cardiac Arrest

SCA can be treated and reversed with prompt and appropriate medical intervention. Giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is the first and most important step. CPR can be performed using a chest compression technique or an automated defibrillator - a device that restores a normal heartbeat by providing an electric pulse or shock to the heart. This can help improve the chances of survival till medical help arrives.

Taking Long-Term Action

Using implantable devices like ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) is a common long-term therapy for SCA, while other treatment methods may be used depending on the patient's condition.

ICD is a small machine, like a pacemaker that can help manage and correct arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm. The device also helps in continuous monitoring of the cardiac rhythm and detecting any underlying abnormalities, administering a strong shock to the heart muscle to restore normal rhythm. Patients who have survived SCA and require constant monitoring of their cardiac rhythms are frequently recommended to get an ICD implant. New-age ICDs having the latest technology come with built-in Bluetooth features which allow the doctor to keep a constant check on their patient's heart rhythm, even at a remote location, eventually reducing frequent doctor visits.

Due to a rapid increase in the cases of heart disease disorders across age groups and gender, people must not take their cardiovascular health lightly. Even though prevention is essential, people with underlying heart ailments must take extra precautions.