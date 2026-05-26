Heart attack victim revived in minutes: Viral Dubai video highlights power of CPR and emergency response

Viral Video: A dramatic rescue in Dubai has gone viral after emergency responders successfully revived a man who suffered a sudden heart attack on a roadside.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 26, 2026 11:32 AM IST

Viral Dubai video shows man revived in minutes using CPR: How this life-saving technique works

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, paramedics from Dubai could be seen reviving a patient who had suffered a heart attack within minutes using CPR.

The viral video has garnered widespread praise on social media, throwing a simple message - 'learn the most important life-saving hack of giving CPR the right way.' Your one simple move can help a person and save him/her from dying due to a heart attack or a cardiac arrest'.

Viral Video From Dubai Shows Paramedics Saving Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

In the video, a man could be seen lying unconscious on the road while a team of paramedics was trying their best to provide him with immediate medical help. A few minutes into the motion picture, and you will see them giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using an advanced CPR machine.

As per reports, the man was revived within minutes just by using the right technique of CPR with the help of the LUCAS 3 automatic chest compression device. The machine, which delivers high-quality chest compressions more consistently than manual CPR, helped circulate blood to vital organs and revived the man within minutes.

"Dubai's emergency response looks like the future: a man collapses from a heart attack, paramedics arrive within minutes, strap on the LUCAS 3 automatic CPR device, and revive him right there," a social media user wrote.

"If there were a machine like this, it would be a huge help because people wouldn't have to perform CPR for a long time," another user added.

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How to Properly Give CPR to Save a Heart Attack Patient?

Heart attack deaths rank among the top 10 in the world - making it essential for everyone to have a clear idea about the symptoms and, most importantly, CPR - the only hack that can save one from dying due to a heart attack.

CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is an emergency life-saving technique used when a person stops breathing or their heart stops beating. Quick action is critical, as CPR can double or even triple a person's chances of survival.

What steps you need to follow to give a CPR?

Step 1: Check The Surroundings

Experts suggest that one must ensure the area is safe by checking for dangers such as traffic, fire, or falling objects. Why? the process requires space, free from any distractions, etc.

Step 2: Position The Person

The next and the most important step for a perfect CPR process is to ensure that you lay the person on their back on a firm surface and open the airway by tilting the head back slightly. You must ensure that there is no hurdle for the patient to breathe when he/she can - for this make sure to check the mouth for any visible obstruction and remove it carefully if possible.

Step 3: Check Breathing

Now another important step for CPR is to ensure and check for breathing sounds for no more than 10 seconds. Expert note that if a person is not breathing normally for more than 10 seconds, after suffering other signs of a heart attack, one must begin CPR immediately.

Step 4: Chest Compressions

The next important step is to place the heel of one hand at the center of the chest, slightly below the nipple line. Place your other hand on top and interlock your fingers. Keep your elbows straight and push hard and fast about 2 inches deep at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. Allow the chest to rise fully between compressions.

Important Step To Follow: As per experts, after performing 30 chest compressions, tilt the person's head back, lift the chin, and pinch the nose shut. Then seal your mouth over theirs and give two rescue breaths, each lasting about one second, while observing for chest rise. If the chest does not rise, adjust the head position and try again.

Disclaimer: It is important to note that the body gives symptoms of a deteriorating heart condition way before the condition strikes. One should not take breathlessness, excessive sweating, jaw pain, chest ache - just normally. Immediately seek professional help. Stay informed, stay alert, stay safe!