Heart attack symptoms without chest pain: Silent warning signs you should never ignore

Heart attack symptoms are not always chest pain.Here are the silent warning signs like jaw pain, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath to recognise a heart attack early and seek timely medical help.

Heart attack symptoms without chest pain Silent warning signs you should never ignore

A heart attack is a condition in which the supply of blood is blocked for an extended period, causing damage to the heart muscle and eventually leading to a scarcity of oxygen to the body, which can cause sudden death.There are many different reasons for a heart attack: Fatty deposits: the most common causes of heart attack are the accumulation in the arteries, making the passage of blood flow very narrow or blocked, causing heart failure.

Some warning signs of Heart attack other than chest pain

Here are some warning signs of heart attack other than chest pain:

Blood clots

can also lead to heart failure as a blood clot deposit in the artery can lead to blockage of the blood, leading to the cutting off of the supply of oxygen to the heart.

High blood pressure and high cholesterol

It can lead to heart attacks, as the high blood pressure causes the pressure of the blood flow to increase so much that it leads to damage to the walls of the arteries, and high cholesterol levels increase the risk of stroke.

Diabetic Patients

The patient suffering from diabetes, stress and lung problems is more likely to get heart attacks as higher sugar levels in the blood lead to damaged blood vessels and under stress, the arteries contract immediately, causing the blood pressure to fall suddenly. All these symptoms can cause heart attacks.

Daily habits that could lead to heart attacks

Here are some habits that could lead to heart attack:

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Eating junk food regularly

This is one of the most common habits these days, which is leading to an unhealthy lifestyle, making the consumer obese, resulting in the accumulation of fats in the arteries.

Smoking and vaping

This is the main cause of damage to blood vessels and lungs, and increases the risk of the formation of clots, making it very common for heart attacks to occur.

Alcohol consumption

The excess amount of alcohol consumed can cause an increase in blood pressure and is the main cause for weakening of heart muscles.

Anger and stress

This causes an increase in blood pressure, which damages the walls of the arteries.

Symptoms of a heart attack are

Difficulty in breathing and feeling heaviness in the head. Pain in the back, shoulders and arms. Pain in the throat, neck and jaw. Indigestion and pain in the stomach towards the upper side. Feels like vomiting and loathsome. Feeling uneasy and anxious with cold sweating. Feels tired and exhausted all of a sudden.

Overall, if you start consuming a healthy diet and make minor changes in your lifestyle you will be able to maintain a healthy body . Always try to eat a plate full of good nourishing nutrients . Diet alone won't do anything , regularly exercising also makes a difference . Also, have an adequate amount of sleep to stay healthy. Yoga and meditation can also help you avoid the stressful days .

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