Heart attack symptoms: Burning feet at night and 10 other warning signs you shouldn't ignore

Are you at risk of a heart attack? Here are the top 10 warning signs of clogged arteries you should never ignore.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 14, 2026 8:13 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi

What are the warning signs of an impending heart attack? Read on to know! (Image generated using AI)

Heart attack has become one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the reports, a total of 25% of all heart attack deaths recorded globally are being contributed by India - making it the hotspot of this deadly condition. In a recent report, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has stated that the CVD death rate is 272 per 100,000. Until now, people were engulfed with the mindset that heart attack or cardiac death is only a threat for those who are above 40. But the reality is that - it is no longer the same.

As per the recent data, heart attacks have become more common among youngsters than they ever were before. While there are many trigger factors behind this - the one that stands out is lifestyle choices, such as lack of sleep, excessive stress levels, and sedentary living. The scariest part is that most of these triggers are usually ignored or mistaken for minor everyday health issues. In this piece, we will look at some of these warning signs that are not just ignored, but are unusual and often shows up only at night.

Heart attack causes explained.

Heart Attack Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Heart attacks are often associated with sudden chest pain and collapse, but in reality, the body can send subtle warning signs days, weeks, or even months before a major cardiac event. Here are 11 symptoms that may indicate your heart is under stress.

Burning feet at night

A hot, tingling, or burning sensation in the feet can occur due to nerve damage, diabetes, poor blood circulation, or blocked arteries. Reduced blood flow caused by cardiovascular disease may affect the extremities first. If the symptom appears frequently, especially along with swelling, numbness, or leg pain, it is important to get evaluated.

Chest discomfort or pressure

An unsually heavy chest accompanied by strong and gripping compression is the most common sign of an impending heart attack. While this is something that should warn an individual on the first place, the reality is that it is often mistaken as a sign of gas and acidity. One may also experience an acute pain may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or heaviness in the center or left side of the chest.

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Shortness of breath

We often ignore this sign thinking that we are exhausted and may be tired as well due to work, but unable to breathe properly is a clear indication of an impending heart attack. This happens when the heart is struggling to pump blood effectively. Make sure to never ignore this sign ever!

Unusual fatigue

Extreme tiredness without a clear reason can be an early sign of heart trouble. If simple daily activities suddenly leave you exhausted, your heart may not be supplying enough oxygen-rich blood to the body.

Heart attack vs cardiac arrest: Understanding the differences.

Pain spreading to the arm, jaw, or back

Heart attack pain does not always stay in the chest. It may travel to the left arm, shoulders, neck, jaw, or upper back. Some people experience only arm or jaw pain without chest discomfort.

Excessive sweating

Cold sweats or unexplained sweating, especially when not linked to heat or physical activity, may be a warning sign of a heart attack. Many patients describe feeling clammy or drenched suddenly.

Dizziness or lightheadedness

A sudden feeling of faintness can occur when the heart cannot maintain proper blood flow to the brain. If dizziness is accompanied by chest pain, breathlessness, or palpitations, immediate medical attention is necessary.

Nausea or indigestion

Some heart attacks, particularly in women, may feel more like digestive problems. Nausea, bloating, stomach pain, or persistent indigestion can sometimes be signs of reduced blood supply to the heart.

Swelling in the legs and feet

Fluid buildup in the lower limbs may indicate heart failure or poor circulation. Tight shoes, swollen ankles, or puffiness around the feet should not be ignored, especially if accompanied by fatigue or breathing problems.

Irregular heartbeat

Heart palpitations or a racing heartbeat can happen occasionally due to stress or caffeine. However, persistent irregular heartbeats may point to arrhythmias or other cardiac conditions that increase the risk of stroke and heart complications.

Persistent cough

A chronic cough that produces white or pink mucus may be linked to fluid accumulation in the lungs due to heart failure. Many people overlook this symptom, assuming it is related to allergies or infection.

Sleep disturbances

Difficulty sleeping, sudden waking with breathlessness, or unexplained anxiety at night may sometimes be connected to heart disease. Poor circulation and changes in oxygen levels can disrupt normal sleep patterns.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Senior Director and HOD - cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), cardiac sciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity (Cardiac Sciences), explained that summer days are more strianful for the heart to function properly. A simple habit of drinking chilled water right after coming from a heatwave can turn detrimental.

"When you are outside in hot weather, your body naturally adapts by increasing blood circulation toward the skin and producing sweat to cool itself. Your heart beats faster to pump blood efficiently and regulate temperature. This state means the cardiovascular system is already working harder than usual. Suddenly consuming very cold water can interfere with this delicate balance," he said.

Heart Attack Prevention Tips To Follow

While staying cautious is important to keep the heart healthy and safe. Understanding that it all starts with how you craft your lifestyle is important. Follow a healthy routine - both diet and physical activities. Understand your body and listen to each signs it is sending (anything unusual). Eat healthy, sleep well, manage your stress levelt, complete a good workout session daily, follow mindfullness, avoid excessive smoking and drinking. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking habits, or a family history of heart disease should be especially cautious.

Remember - An alert mind is all that is needed to keep the body safe and protected!

FAQs How do you know if you had a heart attack? Signs of a heart attack may include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, or pain spreading to the arm, jaw, back, or neck. Some people also experience unusual fatigue, burning chest sensation, or discomfort that comes and goes for hours or even days. What is the first aid of a heart attack? If someone is having a heart attack, call emergency medical help immediately and make the person sit down calmly while loosening any tight clothing. If they are conscious and not allergic, giving an aspirin to chew may help reduce blood clotting until medical help arrives. What is a heart attack? A heart attack occurs when the blood flow to a part of the heart gets blocked, preventing oxygen from reaching the heart muscles. If not treated immediately, the blocked blood supply can damage or destroy part of the heart permanently.