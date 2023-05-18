Heart Attack Symptoms: 9 Types of Chest Pain That Shouldn't Be Ignored

9 Types of Chest Pain That Signals Heart Disease

Understanding why your chest is paining is important. Here is a guideline for you.

Chest pain is a very common symptom of several health conditions. From heartburn to acidity to cardiac arrest, every one of us must have experienced chest pain at some point in our lives. But how many of you know that not all chest pains are due to acidity or is a warning sign of a heart attack? Understanding what your chest pain is trying to tell you is important. There are different types of pains that can occur in the chest. Some of these chest pains appear suddenly (as a warning sign) with great intensity and then soon disappear. While there are some chest pains that occur at intervals and are mostly mild (can be due to indigestion, heartburn, etc).

Understanding Chest Pains

You may also experience a burning sensation in your chest. In some cases, the person experiencing chest pain may notice that the pain is slowly radiating to the neck and jaw and then spreading to the back or down to one or both arms. Such chest pains are not normal and are directly linked to complications related to the heart. By the way, there can be many reasons for chest pain.

Some chest pains are minor and can go away after some time. These are the pains that occur due to acidity or any kind of indigestion. But there are certain types of chest pain emerge due to heart problems, and ignoring them can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

How To Identify Heart-Related Chest Pain?

In this article, we take a close look at different types of chest pain and what they mean:

Feeling heaviness, and an acute burning sensation, along with too much pressure on the chest is one of the signs of a heart attack. Pain in the chest that gradually reaches the jaw shouldn't be ignored at any cost. It can be a warning sign of an impending heart attack. Chest pain that stays for over a few minutes and gets worse with time can be a sign of a heart attack. Do not ignore this pain if it lasts for more than two minutes. If there is difficulty in breathing along with chest pain, it can be a sign of an impending heart attack. Experiencing excessive sweating along with chest pain. Feeling dizzy and lazy during the day, at work etc throughout the day even after a sound sleep at night can happen due to a heart problem. A sudden increase in the heartbeat rate or a simple change in the rate of the heartbeat can be a sign of a heart attack. Finding it difficult to swallow food along with chest pain is a sign that shouldn't be ignored. Chest pain accompanied by nausea and unconsciousness is a sign of a heart attack.

Remember, if your chest pain gets out of control, and the intensity of chest pain is high, then it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

