Chest pain is a very common symptom of several health conditions. From heartburn to acidity to cardiac arrest, every one of us must have experienced chest pain at some point in our lives. But how many of you know that not all chest pains are due to acidity or is a warning sign of a heart attack? Understanding what your chest pain is trying to tell you is important. There are different types of pains that can occur in the chest. Some of these chest pains appear suddenly (as a warning sign) with great intensity and then soon disappear. While there are some chest pains that occur at intervals and are mostly mild (can be due to indigestion, heartburn, etc).
Understanding Chest Pains
You may also experience a burning sensation in your chest. In some cases, the person experiencing chest pain may notice that the pain is slowly radiating to the neck and jaw and then spreading to the back or down to one or both arms. Such chest pains are not normal and are directly linked to complications related to the heart. By the way, there can be many reasons for chest pain.
Some chest pains are minor and can go away after some time. These are the pains that occur due to acidity or any kind of indigestion. But there are certain types of chest pain emerge due to heart problems, and ignoring them can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.