Heart attack risk now rising in 30s: Doctor explains early symptoms and prevention tips

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
- Yoga
A heart attack is a condition in which blood doesn't properly reach the heart muscle. This disrupts oxygen supply to the arteries, potentially damaging the heart muscle. These days, this problem isn't just affecting the elderly, but cases of heart attack are also increasing among young people. Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology (Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease) at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, says, "Heart attacks are no longer just a disease of the elderly. They are now being seen more frequently among young people as well." Let us know more about it.
Doctors say that while the risk is still highest in people over 50, doctors are now seeing cases of heart attacks in people in their 30s, even their late 20s. Sometimes, these attacks can occur silently, without severe chest pain. The main reasons behind this may be poor lifestyle, increased stress, diabetes, and the increasing incidence of high blood pressure.
The doctor further explained that until recently, heart attacks were generally considered a problem after the age of 60. However, the actual risk today begins to increase after the age of 35, and most people experience their first heart attack between the ages of their late 30s and 50. This risk may begin slightly earlier in men, while it increases rapidly after menopause in women. In some cases, people as young as 20 can suffer a heart attack. This problem is more common in people with a family history of heart disease, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, or long-term diabetes.
Some of the early symptoms of a heart attack are as follows:
If you are at risk of a heart attack, you need to be alert ahead of time. Here are the ways to protect your heart:
Also, keep in mind that if you ever experience chest discomfort or any of the symptoms mentioned above, don't wait and rely on home remedies. In this situation, seek emergency advice immediately.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information