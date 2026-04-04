Heart attack risk now rising in 30s: Doctor explains early symptoms and prevention tips

Heart attacks are rising among people in their 30s. Know early warning signs, key risk factors, and expert-backed lifestyle tips to prevent serious heart complications.

A heart attack is a condition in which blood doesn't properly reach the heart muscle. This disrupts oxygen supply to the arteries, potentially damaging the heart muscle. These days, this problem isn't just affecting the elderly, but cases of heart attack are also increasing among young people. Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology (Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease) at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, says, "Heart attacks are no longer just a disease of the elderly. They are now being seen more frequently among young people as well." Let us know more about it.

At what age does a heart attack occur?

Doctors say that while the risk is still highest in people over 50, doctors are now seeing cases of heart attacks in people in their 30s, even their late 20s. Sometimes, these attacks can occur silently, without severe chest pain. The main reasons behind this may be poor lifestyle, increased stress, diabetes, and the increasing incidence of high blood pressure.

When can a heart attack happen?

The doctor further explained that until recently, heart attacks were generally considered a problem after the age of 60. However, the actual risk today begins to increase after the age of 35, and most people experience their first heart attack between the ages of their late 30s and 50. This risk may begin slightly earlier in men, while it increases rapidly after menopause in women. In some cases, people as young as 20 can suffer a heart attack. This problem is more common in people with a family history of heart disease, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, or long-term diabetes.

What are the early symptoms of a heart attack?

Some of the early symptoms of a heart attack are as follows:

The first symptom of a heart attack may be chest pain, but keep in mind that it is not the same in every person.

Many people feel heaviness, tightness, or pressure in the centre of the chest, which may come and go for a few minutes.

Chest pain may spread to the left arm, neck, jaw, back, or both arms.

It may also be accompanied by shortness of breath, sweating, dizziness, nausea (feeling like vomiting), or unusual tiredness.

Some people, especially women, the elderly, and people with diabetes, may not experience severe chest pain. Instead, they may experience sudden fatigue.

You may also feel slight anxiety, shortness of breath with little exertion, discomfort in the upper abdomen, or a strange heaviness in the chest.

If these symptoms begin suddenly or worsen with activity, consider them signs of a heart attack and seek emergency medical help immediately.

Ways to protect your heart

If you are at risk of a heart attack, you need to be alert ahead of time. Here are the ways to protect your heart:

Start getting regular health checkups from around the age of 30, so that high blood pressure, sugar or cholesterol can be detected in time. Walk for about 30 minutes daily or do some light exercise. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Consume salt and junk food as little as possible. Keep away from smoking. Keep stress under control Avoiding prolonged sitting It is also important to drink enough water and maintain a balanced weight, etc.

Also, keep in mind that if you ever experience chest discomfort or any of the symptoms mentioned above, don't wait and rely on home remedies. In this situation, seek emergency advice immediately.

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