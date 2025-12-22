Heart Attack Risk In Winter: Why Mornings Are Most Dangerous For Your Heart? Cardiologist Explains

Know why heart attacks rise in winter and why early mornings pose the greatest risk. Cardiologist insights on symptoms, prevention, and heart health tips to protect you this season.

Heart attacks are not a random occurrence. Such patterns have not been new to doctors and researchers, as there is a noticeable rise in the number of heart attacks that happen in the winter months or at early morning hours. Dr. Abhijit Borse,Interventional Cardiologist, at the Asian Heart Institute, suggests that people can be more aware of risks linked to the cold weather and the role of the inner clock overall by learning how the weather relates to the heart and the other way around.

How Cold Weather Strains the Heart?

The fall in temperatures elicits a response in the body to defend against cold. These protective responses, however, may cause the heart to experience an additional strain. Exposure to cold weather triggers a nervous system which is the fight-or-flight nervous system, leading to the narrowing of blood vessels. This constriction elevates the pressure inside the blood and triggers increased labour of the heart.

Cold increases the thickness of blood and also predisposes it to clotting. This raises the risk of rupture of fatty plaques in blocked or partially blocked arteries in individuals, which causes the fact that the plaques become clots and block the blood flow to the heart. Various population research indicates more heart attacks and deaths related to cardiovascular illnesses in winter than when there is warmer climate.

Why Heart Attacks Peak in the Morning?

In all seasons, the most frequent time of day to have a heart attack is in the early morning during the first hours after waking up. This occurs due to the natural circadian rhythm of the body.

Upon waking up, the blood pressure and heart rate become elevated. There is an elevation of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, and platelets are more prone to clumping. Meanwhile, the protective calming signals of the body reduce in the short term. This combination is the ideal condition to cause a clot to develop and bring about a heart attack.

Why Winter Mornings Are Especially Dangerous?

Both risks, exposure to cold and changes in the body in the morning, are united in winter mornings. Going outside in the cold, going to work, physically exerting sudden effort, or fighting off an infection may cause a spike in blood pressure, inflammation and a heightened risk of clotting at an inopportune moment of the day. The extensive research proves that heart attacks increase in periods of cold weather and indicate distinct morning peaks.

You may like to read

Winter Brings More Hidden Risk Factors

The cold in winter does not have any impact on the heart. It is more of a season of respiratory infections such as the flu and viral illnesses. This kind of infection enhances inflammation in the body, which has the potential to destabilise plaques within blood vessels.

At the same time, air pollution is more prone to winter because of traffic, heat sources, and weather conditions, which tend to trap pollutants on the ground. Exposure to cold conditions as well as polluted air has also been related to an increased chance of heart attack on a short-term basis. According to some research, the chance of appearing is very high even in spite of a few chilly days during the week before an event.

Simple Steps to Lower Heart Attack Risk

Dr Borse recommends to keep the home warm in the cold mornings, not to get up in a sudden heavy exertion outdoors, and to have the cough, fever or fever-like symptoms promptly attended to. Individuals at risk, such as people having heart diseases, high blood pressure, or diabetes or due to old age, need to be extra cautious during winter mornings.

TRENDING NOW

Conclusion

In winter, the number of cardiac attacks is increased, and the highest moment is in the morning because the body and the environment are hostile to the heart simultaneously. The cold weather increases blood pressure, clotting, and inflammation, and morning hours are an inherently dangerous time for the heart. Even minor lifestyle habits and awareness can go a long way in averting severe events.